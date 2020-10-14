Bill Scott
Bill Scott was born at Oxbow, Saskatchewan on March 15, 1945. He grew up on the family farm just north of Oxbow. Bill was a loving and caring man that put the needs of his family and friends ahead of his own. He was never too busy to lend a hand. Out of all the jobs Bill, had raising cattle and horses was at the top of the list and working on the oil rigs came in second. His first job was working on a railroad crew tearing out tracks in Manitoba, after that he worked on a horse ranch, dairy farm, paving crew, Lang's Beverages, Rafferty Dam and Weyburn Inland Terminal. In 1965 he bought his first quarter of land, he was working on the rigs at this time and he continued working, buying land and cattle. When he had enough land he quit the rigs and increased his cattle herd. In 1979 Bill moved to Weyburn, with having to move to town, Bill sold his cow/calf herd and switched over to feeders. In 1985 he created Augermaster and at the same time he bought Southern Concrete. He ran both these companies for a few years before selling them. Bill met Betty-Lou in 1986 and in the spring of 1988 they moved out to the farm. They continued to raise cattle as well as registered paint horses. In the 90's Bill was a cattle buyer for 5 years for the Weyburn Livestock Exchange. Bill was also a councillor for the R.M. of Cymri. Bill enjoyed going to livestock sales, but what brought him the most enjoyment was spending time with his family and friends, but nothing could top the joy that he felt when he was with his grandchildren. He also enjoyed going for coffee with the good ol' boys, you guys know who you are. You'll be greatly missed by all that knew you. Bill was predeceased by his parents, William and Muriel Scott and sister, Margaret Vanneste. Bill will be forever remembered by his wife, Betty-Lou Green of Halbrite, SK; daughter, Anita Scott of Saskatoon, SK and her children, Sam, Kieron & Alexandra; son, Dave Scott of Weyburn, SK and his children, Hayden and Gavin; son, Wil (Anna) Peeler of Halbrite, SK and their children, Seth and Bella; sister, Helen Jacob (Alfred) of Weyburn, SK as well as nieces, nephews, cousins & friends. At the request of Bill & his family there will be no formal services held at this time. Donations in memory of Bill may be made to the Saskatchewan Telemiracle Foundation, Weyburn Salvation Army Food Bank, Ronald McDonald House, STAR Air Ambulance or Weyburn Humane Society. Condolences may be left at: www.fletcherfuneralchapel.comArrangements
entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Weyburn, Saskatchewan, 306-842-5432.