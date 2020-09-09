Blaize Messer

Blaize Michael Messer
Blaize Michael Messer, late of Weyburn, SK passed away August 30, 2020 at the age of 45 years.He was predeceased by his mother Gloria; and his grandparents. Blaize is survived by his father, Victor (Fran) Messer; his sisters: Angela (Dave) Stilborn and her daughters Amanda and Kristen; Merilee (Ross) Tulloch and family: Kyla (Nathan) Kowula and their son [Gabriel], Robyn (Sherry), Adam (Max); Kim (Jim) Halbert and family: Stephanie (Dave) Vatamaniuck and children [Beckett, Everly]; Karen (Jerome) Sidloski and family: Jarrod (Sharla) and daughters [Brenna, Becca], Justin (Lorraine ), Jesse (Aly), Andrea; Pamela (Dave) Wenaus and daughters: Michelle and her daughter [Alexia], Alex, Jordan and Sydney; Sherelle (Bruce) Craven and sons Gram and Walker; step-brothers: Gord (Sherry) Petruic and family, Trevor Petruic; step-sisters, Alicia Bartram and family, Andrea Petruic; special friends, Gary Sidloski and Michelle Priebe; as well as numerous uncles, aunts and cousins. A Mass of Christian Burial was held Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. from St. Vincent de Paul Roman Catholic Church, Weyburn, SK with Fr. Francis Plaparampil celebrant. Urn Bearers were Andrea Sidloski and Jesse Sidloski. Interment followed at Hillcrest Cemetery, Weyburn, SK. In lieu of flowers, for family and friends so wishing, charitable donations in memory of Blaize may be made to Canadian Mental Health Association, (Weyburn Branch), 404 Ashford Street, Weyburn, SK, S4H 1K1 or the Weyburn Communithon, c/o United Way Regina, Attn: Tanya Murray, 1440 Scarth Street, Regina, SK, S4R 2E9. Arrangements were entrusted to RD Family Funeral Chapel & Crematorium, Weyburn, SK (848-0333 ~ 1-888-848-0333). Expressions of sympathy to the family may be sent to our website at www.rdfuneralchapel.com
