It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our beloved father and husband Brian Frey. Brian passed peacefully on July 31, 2020 at the Weyburn General Hospital, after a brief battle with cancer. Brian was predeceased by his parents, Frank and Anne Frey; his brother, Gordon Frey and father in law, Ken Tripp. Honouring his memory is his loving wife, of 52 years Delores Frey; daughter, Lynnette Richards, her husband Jeff and their children, Emily and Alex; daughter, Shannon Verhelst and her husband Kyle and their children, Tessa, Logan and Brandon; and 3 great grandchildren, Gracy, Katy and Silas. He is also survived by his brother, Marvyn Frey, and his wife, Linda; Mother-in-law, Hazel Tripp; brother in law, Delbert Tripp and Dorothy; sister in law, Bev Simpson; brother in law, Dwayne Tripp and his wife, Leona; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Brian will be fondly remembered by his buddies from the Good Sam's Camping Club, and his little furry companion Crash. A Private Family Graveside Service will be held today, Wednesday August 5, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Hillcrest Cemetery, Weyburn, Saskatchewan with Marjorie McLeod, Legion Chaplain officiating. The family invites your participation via live streaming at "Fletcher Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services Facebook Page." Donations in memory of Brian may be made to Weyburn Therapeutic Animal Park at 425 Albert Street Weyburn, Saskatchewan S4H 1G4. Condolences may be left at: www.fletcherfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Weyburn, Saskatchewan 306-842-5432.