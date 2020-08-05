1/1
Brian Frey
06/11/1946 - 07/31/2020
Brian Anthony Joseph Frey June 11, 1946 - July 31, 2020 It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our beloved father and husband Brian Frey. Brian passed peacefully on July 31, 2020 at the Weyburn General Hospital, after a brief battle with cancer. Brian was predeceased by his parents, Frank and Anne Frey; his brother, Gordon Frey and father in law, Ken Tripp. Honouring his memory is his loving wife, of 52 years Delores Frey; daughter, Lynnette Richards, her husband Jeff and their children, Emily and Alex; daughter, Shannon Verhelst and her husband Kyle and their children, Tessa, Logan and Brandon; and 3 great grandchildren, Gracy, Katy and Silas. He is also survived by his brother, Marvyn Frey, and his wife, Linda; Mother-in-law, Hazel Tripp; brother in law, Delbert Tripp and Dorothy; sister in law, Bev Simpson; brother in law, Dwayne Tripp and his wife, Leona; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Brian will be fondly remembered by his buddies from the Good Sam's Camping Club, and his little furry companion Crash. A Private Family Graveside Service will be held today, Wednesday August 5, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Hillcrest Cemetery, Weyburn, Saskatchewan with Marjorie McLeod, Legion Chaplain officiating. The family invites your participation via live streaming at "Fletcher Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services Facebook Page." Donations in memory of Brian may be made to Weyburn Therapeutic Animal Park at 425 Albert Street Weyburn, Saskatchewan S4H 1G4. Condolences may be left at: www.fletcherfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Weyburn, Saskatchewan 306-842-5432.



Published in Weyburn Review from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Fletcher Funeral Chapel
237 - 4th Street North East
Weyburn, SK S4H0Y4
3068425432
