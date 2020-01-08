Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brown James. View Sign Obituary

James Arthur Brown was predeceased by his parents Joseph and Thelma Brown, brother Harry Brown, sister Patricia Brown and grandson Tyler Brown. James is survived by his wife Marion Brown; children: Gayleen (Gerry) Kiviharju and children Kaila and Kory; Greg Brown and children Tiffany and Tessia; Geoff Brown and children Ayana, Njara, Zinnia and Zoey; Glenna (Mike) Nord and son Brandon; his brother Tom whom is his twin brother; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. James was born in 1936 to Joseph and Thelma Brown in Calgary, Allberta. He graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree from Notre Dame College in Wilcox, Saskatchewan. Jim was married to Marion in Weyburn in 1961. Jim and Marion went on to have 4 children and Jim worked at PanCanadian for 32 years. He was an active member in the community, and belonged to organizations such as Knights of Columbus, Legion, Bridge Club, Elks Club , Catholic School Board, Comprehensive School Board, City Council, as a member on the parish council and president of the Figure Skating Club. He loved doing service work visiting the senior citizens homes where he entertained often to the residents with his poetry and jokes. He even wrote Jim Brown's clean joke book after retirement. After retiring from PanCanadian, he went on to become Mayor of Weyburn for six years. Jim resided in Midale at Mainprize Manor Nursing home for the last 5 months. He loved everyday all the activities and loved all the care aides, nurses and doctors. He had so much attention there and was so well cared for, he would not come back to Weyburn. It is with deep sadness we announced the passing of our dear husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend. James Arthur Brown passes away January 2, 2020 at the age of 83 years. The family is having a Celebration of Life in Calgary, Alberta were his remains will be buried in the Brown plot at a later date. Published in Weyburn Review from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020

