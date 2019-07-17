Carol Downton (nee: Cooper) Sept. 23, 1934 -- June 30, 2019 It is with sadness that the family of Carol Downton announces her passing on Sunday, June 30, 2019. She will be dearly missed by her brothers and sister-in-laws, Garry & Donna Cooper of Calahoo, AB; Wayne & Flo Cooper of Picton, Ont., and her beloved nieces and nephews, Curtis, Shelley, Dawn, Stephanie, Stephen and Diana, as well as her great nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends. She was predeceased by her parents, Fen & Ellen Cooper, and great niece, Brittany Kelly. Carol worked as an LPN at the Weyburn General Hospital for over 25 years. She was a member of the Rebecca's and the Presbyterian Church in Weyburn. After retirement she moved to St. Albert, AB to be closer to family. Carol enjoyed reading and travelling, taking many cruises to exotic places. She was also a dedicated Sask. Roughrider fan and, as well, loved watching her favourite golfers on TV. Carol was a significant part of our families and had a big influence on the raising of her nieces and nephews. She was an amazing woman, full of love and laughter, and her presence at family gatherings will be greatly missed. God has blessed her for her loving service to care for those in need. At Carol's request there will be no service, but a private family memorial will be held at a later date in Weyburn, Sask.
Published in Weyburn Review from July 17 to July 18, 2019