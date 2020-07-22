Carol Anne Musk December 24, 1939 - July 12, 2020 Carol Anne Musk, late of Weyburn, Saskatchewan, born December 24, 1939, passed away on July 12, 2020 at the age of 80 years. Carol is survived by her son, Darcy (Lorraine) Musk of Weyburn, SK; son, Ken Musk of Weyburn, SK; two grandchildren, Tanya Musk (Chris Borshowa) and James Musk (Kolynda Lennox); brothers, Tom Tollefson and Dick (Treva) Tollefson; sisters in law, Noreen Tollefson, Joyce Burke and Linda Kalenchuk as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Carol is predeceased by her parents, Almer and Gladys Tollefson; husband, Arthur Musk (2010); brother, Robert "Bob" Tollefson; sister, Kitty Tollefson; in laws, James and Marguerite Musk and brothers in law, Bill Kalenchuk and Ted Burke. At the request of Carol & her family there will be no formal services held at this time. A Scattering at Hillcrest Cemetery, Weyburn, Saskatchewan will take place at a later date. Donations in memory of Carol may be made to the Allan Blair Cancer Clinic at 4101 Dewdney Avenue Regina, SK S4T 7T1.Condolences may be left at:www.fletcherfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Weyburn, Saskatchewan, 306-842-5432.







