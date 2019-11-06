Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carole Junas. View Sign Obituary

Carole Helen Junas (nee Gossky) March 25, 1934 - October 30, 2019 Peacefully in the Ottawa Hospital, Civic Campus, of lymphoma. Carole will be remembered with love by her daughters Susan Junas and Kathy Lamont, her grandchildren Lucas, Josephine and Gabriel, her sister Sharon Gossky and her good friend Liz Spence. Carole was born in Weyburn, Saskatchewan. She cherished her connection with relatives and friends in Saskatchewan and delighted in visits with them. She had a particular fondness for the town of Yellow Grass and memories of time spent there with Grandma Mary. Carole worked for many years in Administration with the Carleton Board of Education. After retiring, she embraced the opportunity to travel and did so extensively both in Canada and around the world. She particularly enjoyed winters in Mexico in recent years. Excellence defined Carole in all of her pursuits including knitting and bridge. We will miss her lessons on turning heels and when to bid 2 NT. Carole enjoyed the company of friends, engaging in lively debate about politics or the environment and finding humour in situations. She also cherished quiet times reading, listening to CBC radio and jazz. As per Carole's request there will be no service. There will be a gathering for family and friends at the First Unitarian Church, 30 Cleary Avenue, Ottawa, on Friday, November 8, from 5 - 7 p.m. A Weyburn memorial to be decided. For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to The Canadian Red Cross. Condolences/tributes/Donations at





