Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Casper Plonka. View Sign Service Information RD Family Funeral Chapel & Crematorium 1825 1st Avenue NE Weyburn , SK S4H 2L5 (306)-848-0333 Obituary

Casper Plonka Casper Albert Plonka, late of Weyburn, SK, passed away on September 17, 2019 at the age of 96 years. Casper was predeceased by his parents, Albert and Katherine Plonka; his brothers, John, Joseph and Carl Plonka; and his sister, Mary Gall. Casper is survived by his loving wife of 72 years, Josephine; daughter, Joyce (Dennis) Rode, grandson, Chad Rode, granddaughter Janelle (James) Rowe and great grandson, [Arden]; son, Gary (Grace) Plonka, granddaughter, Alisha (Troy) Bell, great-granddaughters, [Nevaeh and Lexi], granddaughter, Abby (Dustin) Gerry, great-granddaughter, [Houstyn] and great-grandson, [Jackson]; his sister, Anne Paslawski, brother-in-law, Arvid (Maria) Hauglum; as well as other relatives and friends. Casper was born in Fox Valley, SK in 1923. The family moved to the Cedoux area in 1931 and he helped his dad on the farm. Casper met Josephine Rysz while attending public school and they married on May 3, 1947 and recently celebrated 72 years of marriage. They were blessed with 2 children, Joyce and Gary. Casper and Joe farmed for many years on their homestead 10 miles north of Weyburn. In 1967 they moved to Weyburn and purchased a home on King Street where they resided for over 40 years. Casper worked at both the Weyburn Comprehensive and then later at Queen Elizabeth school as a custodian. He took pride in this job and was admired and respected by the teaching staff and students. Some of the teachers even attended their 70th wedding anniversary at Bison Manor in 2017 and we know how much that meant to him. Casper had a love of country music and he could play the accordion, quitar and violin. He was self taught and he often played at school dances and was known as "Cowboy Cass". Casper was so proud of his grandchildren and now the great grandchildren. He kept every newspaper clipping of their achievements or accomplishments. He enjoyed family get-togethers and told stories of his life. He had a remarkable memory. Some of our memories of our father, grandfather and great-grandfather are his love of porridge - a breakfast staple, he liked to be clean shaven, watched the Blue Jays and weather on TV, loved baking and liked to have treats handy to give to the grandkids. Casper had a great faith and attended mass regularly. Casper was always content with what he had. He had such a kind and polite manner and was extremely thoughtful of others. He would want us to appreciate each other and our future. This humble man will always be remembered by those of us who knew him and loved him. Prayers were held on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. from St. Vincent de Paul Roman Catholic Church, Weyburn, SK. A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 2:00 pm with Fr. Francis Plaparampil celebrant. Active Pallbearers were: Chad Rode, Troy Bell, Dustin Gerry, DAvid Paslawski, Stephen Paslawski and Dennis Rode. Interment was held at Hillcrest Cemetery, Weyburn, SK. Luncheon followed at McKenna Hall, Weyburn, SK. For family and friends so wishing, charitable donations in memory of Casper may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Roman Catholic Church, 314 ~ 3rd Street, Weyburn, SK, S4H 0W7 or a charity of your choice. Arrangements were entrusted to RD Family Funeral Chapel & Crematorium, Weyburn, SK (848-0333 ~ 1-888-848-0333). Expressions of sympathy to the family may be sent to our website at





Casper Albert Plonka, late of Weyburn, SK, passed away on September 17, 2019 at the age of 96 years. Casper was predeceased by his parents, Albert and Katherine Plonka; his brothers, John, Joseph and Carl Plonka; and his sister, Mary Gall. Casper is survived by his loving wife of 72 years, Josephine; daughter, Joyce (Dennis) Rode, grandson, Chad Rode, granddaughter Janelle (James) Rowe and great grandson, [Arden]; son, Gary (Grace) Plonka, granddaughter, Alisha (Troy) Bell, great-granddaughters, [Nevaeh and Lexi], granddaughter, Abby (Dustin) Gerry, great-granddaughter, [Houstyn] and great-grandson, [Jackson]; his sister, Anne Paslawski, brother-in-law, Arvid (Maria) Hauglum; as well as other relatives and friends. Casper was born in Fox Valley, SK in 1923. The family moved to the Cedoux area in 1931 and he helped his dad on the farm. Casper met Josephine Rysz while attending public school and they married on May 3, 1947 and recently celebrated 72 years of marriage. They were blessed with 2 children, Joyce and Gary. Casper and Joe farmed for many years on their homestead 10 miles north of Weyburn. In 1967 they moved to Weyburn and purchased a home on King Street where they resided for over 40 years. Casper worked at both the Weyburn Comprehensive and then later at Queen Elizabeth school as a custodian. He took pride in this job and was admired and respected by the teaching staff and students. Some of the teachers even attended their 70th wedding anniversary at Bison Manor in 2017 and we know how much that meant to him. Casper had a love of country music and he could play the accordion, quitar and violin. He was self taught and he often played at school dances and was known as "Cowboy Cass". Casper was so proud of his grandchildren and now the great grandchildren. He kept every newspaper clipping of their achievements or accomplishments. He enjoyed family get-togethers and told stories of his life. He had a remarkable memory. Some of our memories of our father, grandfather and great-grandfather are his love of porridge - a breakfast staple, he liked to be clean shaven, watched the Blue Jays and weather on TV, loved baking and liked to have treats handy to give to the grandkids. Casper had a great faith and attended mass regularly. Casper was always content with what he had. He had such a kind and polite manner and was extremely thoughtful of others. He would want us to appreciate each other and our future. This humble man will always be remembered by those of us who knew him and loved him. Prayers were held on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. from St. Vincent de Paul Roman Catholic Church, Weyburn, SK. A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 2:00 pm with Fr. Francis Plaparampil celebrant. Active Pallbearers were: Chad Rode, Troy Bell, Dustin Gerry, DAvid Paslawski, Stephen Paslawski and Dennis Rode. Interment was held at Hillcrest Cemetery, Weyburn, SK. Luncheon followed at McKenna Hall, Weyburn, SK. For family and friends so wishing, charitable donations in memory of Casper may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Roman Catholic Church, 314 ~ 3rd Street, Weyburn, SK, S4H 0W7 or a charity of your choice. Arrangements were entrusted to RD Family Funeral Chapel & Crematorium, Weyburn, SK (848-0333 ~ 1-888-848-0333). Expressions of sympathy to the family may be sent to our website at www.rdfuneralchapel.com "Celebrating Life, One Family At A Time". Published in Weyburn Review from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Weyburn Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close