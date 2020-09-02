Cecil Clark March 9, 1928 - August 29, 2020
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our father Cecil Clark on August 29, 2020 at the age of 92 years. Cecil was predeceased by his loving wife Dorothy (Richardson); his parents Harry & Florence (Cowan) Clark; a brother Lorne; sisters Mildred & Phyllis; son-in-law Blair Irvine. Cecil was the 4th child of Harry and Florence Clark born March 9, 1928 at Stoughton, Sask. and grew up on the family farm. In November 1948 he married Dorothy Richardson also of Stoughton. They farmed for a while then moved into Stoughton and purchased the Locker Plant. After a fire they renovated and opened the laundromat. He was on Stoughton town council for 23 years and he also drove the school bus for 17 years. Together they had four children and they were very involved & supportive in everything their children did whether it was sports; work world or fun times. When grandchildren and great grandchildren came along the same love & support was shared with them. Cecil loved to travel & see new sights and enjoyed many hobbies but the thing he was most proud of was his "family". Cecil will be lovingly remembered by his family. Children, Marilyn (Vern) Fowlie of Medicine Hat, AB; Jerry (Fern) Clark of Stoughton, SK; Jim (Kalinda) Clark of Beaumont, AB and Carolyn (Kelly) Martin of Stoughton, SK. Eight grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren as well as numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. A Celebration of Cecil's Life will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Stoughton Curling Rink, Stoughton, Saskatchewan with Monica Dayman officiating. A Private Family interment will be held in Stoughton Cemetery, Stoughton, Saskatchewan. Donations in memory of Cecil may be made to Stoughton & District Ambulance. Condolences may be left at: www.fletcherfuneralchapel.com.
