Charlie was born on the family farm in Yellow Grass, Saskatchewan. He was youngest son of Irma and Leon Van De Bon and baby brother to Daniel, Henry and Mary.



He graduated as a psychiatric nurse at the Weyburn Mental Hospital in 1956 and spent the majority of his career with the Correctional Service of Canada working extensively in the fields of drug and alcohol addiction and sex offender therapy. One of the highlights of his professional career was doing post graduate training in England and being invited to Tea with the Queen in recognition of the work he did there. After his retirement in 1992 he split his time between his homes in Abbotsford and Yellow Grass for many years until Saskatchewan's cold winters finally convinced him to stay permanently in Abbotsford.



Charlie was the consummate handy-man who loved travelling, playing bridge with the New Horizons Friendship House Society, taking long road trips, watching the Dukes of Hazzard, and having strawberry jam with his roast turkey.



Charlie will be lovingly remembered by his two daughters, four grandchildren and as "Uncle Charlie" by his many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews.



Please join the family at a celebration of Charlie's life on Monday, March 18 at 2pm at Henderson's Funeral Home, 34537 Marshall Rd, Abbotsford BC.

