Service Information Ross Funeral Service 123 - 4th Ave East Assiniboia , SK S0H0B0 (306)-642-3173 Obituary

Clifford Gravelle of Bengough, SK passed away January 8, 2020 at the Regina General Hospital, age 93. Predeceased by his wife of nearly 70 years, Helen (McCorquodale) on August 22, 2017; parents Milton and Lucille, sisters and brothers-in-law Margaret (Tony) Albers, Jean (Carl) Knutson, Norman Shaver, sister-in-law Irene Oheim, brother-in-law Bruce (Joyce) McCorquodale and four nieces, Cliff is survived by four children: Charlene (Reinhard) Westphal, Penny (Ken) Stevens, Robin (Leslie) and Terry (Carla); 10 grandchildren: Blake Holt, Buffy Keay, Bob Stevens, Craig Stevens, Michelle Myren and Travis, Arlin, Paul, Aaron and Patrick Gravelle; 18 great-grandchildren; sisters Claire (Don) Rose and Stella Shaver and brother Calvin Gravelle, brother-in-law Edolph Oheim as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Clifford was born September 10, 1926 in the Bengough Hospital. The fourth child of Milton and Lucille, he grew up on the family farm southeast of Bengough, halfway between Bengough and Minton. In 1947, Cliff met Helen and they were married in the United Church in Bengough later that year. In 1949 they rented a farm four miles west of Cliff's dad's farm, which they bought in 1953. They later purchased Cliff's dad's farm and expanded into a small ranch, which they called Pair-A-Dice Ranch. While living on the ranch, Helen and Cliff were blessed with their four children. Family was most important; being a part of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren activities were special. Cliff and Helen lived on the ranch until they retired to Bengough in 1991. Helen and Cliff would find more time for dancing and often went across the line to Plentywood, MT and danced at the Golden Wheel or Blue Moon. Helen and Cliff also enjoyed playing cards and bowling with friends. Funeral Service celebrating Cliff's life was held Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at the Knox United Church, Bengough, SK, officiated by friend Reverend Ella Frank. A loving tribute was delivered by daughters Charlene and Penny. A poem composed by grandson Patrick and son Terry was read by Patrick, (the tradition continues). Special solo tributes were played by guitarist, Grant Giraudier. Pallbearers were all his adoring ten grandchildren. Donations were gratefully accepted for the Twilight Home Auxiliary, Bengough. Interment to follow in the Bengough Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Ross Funeral Service, Assiniboia, SK. An online book of condolences may be signed at www.rossfuneralservice.com. Published in Weyburn Review from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020

