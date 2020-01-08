Colin "Dale" Wiggins Colin "Dale" Wiggins passed away on December 20, 2019 at the age of 83. Dale was predeceased by his parents Charles and Lois Wiggins; brother Keith Wiggins and daughter-in-law Deborah Wiggins. He leaves to mourn his wife of 61 years Sheaunid Wiggins; Sons Warren (Vernna), Kevin (Jill), Jody, and Todd; grandchildren Randi (Adam) Maurer, Charli (Justin) Churko, Nathan (Jessica Fisher) Wiggins, and Alyssa (Brandon Smith) Wiggins; great-grandchildren Lane, Dalis and Payton Maurer, Elise and Rhett Churko and Grayson Smith; sister Darlene (Paul) Wicklund, sister-in-law Marlene (Randy) Hall, brother-in-law Darwin (Carol) Pringle, as well as several nieces and nephews. A funeral service was held on Saturday December 28, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in Grace United Church in Fillmore. Donations in memory of Dale may be made to The Lung Association of Saskatchewan, 1231 8th Street, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0S5 or the Village of Fillmore - Museum Fund, Box 185, Fillmore, S0G 1N0.
Published in Weyburn Review from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020