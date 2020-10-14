1/1
Cugnet James
01-12-1938 - 09-05-2020
James Edgar Cugnet January 12, 1938 - Weyburn, Saskatchewan September 5, 2020 - Calgary, Alberta With grieving hearts, we announce the passing of James Edgar Cugnet, of Calgary, AB, on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 82 years. Jim, a loving and caring individual, was always willing to give a helping hand to family, friend, or a stranger. He loved his family and friends dearly and unconditionally. He was the son of Clem and Christine Cugnet of Weyburn, SK. Always fond of great conversation, Jim shared many a story of his life and family history. Greatly missed. Forever in our hearts. Interment at Hillcrest Cemetery, Weyburn, SK.



Published in Weyburn Review from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2020.
