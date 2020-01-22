Curtis Slater In Loving Memory of our Precious Son and Brother, Curtis who died in a work-related accident 15 years ago, January 28, 2005. Age 23 years Time slips by and life goes on, but from our hearts you are never gone. We think about you always, we talk about you too, We have so many memories but we wish we still had you. Forever in our hearts and always on our minds. We love you Buddy, Mom (Donna) and Dad (Pat) and sister Amber-Lee and family.
Published in Weyburn Review from Jan. 22 to Jan. 24, 2020