Cynthia Jayne Ryan Cynthia Jayne Ryan late of Weyburn, SK passed away peacefully after a short battle with cancer on February 20, 2019 at the age of 65 years. Cynthia was predeceased by her parents: Robert and Bernice Campbell; father-in-law Greg Ryan and son-in-law Danny Jones. She will be greatly missed by her loving husband of 45 years, Paul; children: Jacqui (Rick), Kenneth, David (Tva); grandchildren: Robert, Chelsea, Samantha, Catori and Theo; one great grandson, Jake; siblings: Kim (Dave), Gordon (Grace), Grant (Cheryl); her beloved mother-in-law Irene Ryan as well as many other family and great friends. Cynthia could light up a room with her contagious smile. Her compassion and love for all people and animals made it very easy for her to make friends. She held those relationships close to her heart. She has touched the lives of all those who love her. No funeral service will be held as requested. In lieu of flowers, please make a charitable donation in memory of Cynthia to the Weyburn Humane Society, PO Box 1062,Weyburn,SK S4H 2L3 to help make a difference in the lives of animals just as she has made a difference in our lives. Arrangements were entrusted to RD Family Funeral Chapel & Crematorium, Weyburn, SK (848-0333 ~ 1-888-848-0333). Expressions of sympathy to the family may be sent to our website at





