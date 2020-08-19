1/1
1949 - 2020
Daniel Mokelki 1949 - 2020 Daniel Brian Mokelki was born in Kinnaird, B.C., on Friday, March 25, 1949. When he was 5 years old, the family relocated to the farm at Goodwater, SK. Dan attended school in Goodwater. While growing up he helped out on the farm and played baseball and hockey. In 1971, Dan married Lois Kelly. They lived in Weyburn, then the Prince Albert area. Dan was very experienced in homebuilding; he became a journeyman scaffolder and had a very satisfying career in Occupational Health and Safety. Dan was predeceased by his wife, Lois; his daughter, Tracy; his parents, Ralph and Jean Mokelki; his in-laws, Art and Sally Kelly; his brother, Roy Mokelki; his brother-in-law, Albert Ernst. Dan is survived by his children, Jaimie Joelle Mokelki (Doug Jacobson), Skyler and Logan; Daniel Micheal Mokelki (Ashley Kozub); Darcy Allen Arthur Mokelki (Elice), and their children, Caleb, Isaac and Emma; Amanda Gail Mokelki (Jason Barrett), and their children, Madison and Jesse; his sisters, Patsy Ernst, Lana (John) Tosczak, Gail (Wayne) Nykoluk; his brothers, Chris (Wendy) Mokelki, Garry (Donelda) Mokelki; his brothers-in-law, Lorne, Allen (Elaine), and Patrick (Suzan); as well as numerous nieces and nephews, cousins, family and friends. The Visitation for Dan was held at 7:30 p.m., on Sunday, August 16, 2020, at River Park Funeral Home, in Prince Albert, SK; and the Graveside Service was held at 1:30 p.m., on Monday, August 17, 2020, at Prince Albert Memorial Gardens, Pastor Robert Jackson officiating. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of River Park Funeral Home, (306) 764-2727, Don Moriarty, Funeral Director.



Published in Weyburn Review from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, 2020.
