Daryl Jern Lennox Daryl Jern Lennox was born on June 24, 1950 and passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 after a short battle with cancer. Daryl was predeceased by his sons Chad and Shane; nephew Derek "Spuds" Lennox and niece Alexis Lennox; father John Lennox and mother and father-in-law Clem and Alma Wagner. Daryl is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Wendy of Fort Qu'Appelle; daughter Kolynda and son-in-law James Musk; mother Lou Lennox; brothers Dee, Dwayne (Sue) and Jay "Cook" Lennox; sister Joanne Ward; brother-in-law Ralph Ward; nieces Jill, Sadie, Rylyn, Rebecca, Chelsea "Choch" and Kyley; brother-in-law Warren Wagner; nephew Micheal; "second daughters" Brittany "Britts" Bjorndalen, Morgan "50 Cent" Halladay, Amanda Kennedy, Cyndi Connelly, and their families; as well as numerous great nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends. Daryl was well known for his quick-witted sense of humour and could make anyone laugh with his famous jokes. His jokes will especially be missed each year at his annual birthday bash. He was an avid dart player, winning numerous tournaments all throughout the country. He loved collecting coins, Archie comics and Bernie Brown pictures. Daryl was set in his ways, but had a giant heart and would give the shirt of his back to anyone he loved. To those who it concerns your rent is now paid in full. May he rest peacefully. He will be missed by all who knew him. Special thanks to homecare nurses Cathy and Lorrie; as well as all the nursing staff at All Nations Healing Hospital; in Fort Qu'Appelle. A GRAVESIDE SERVICE was held at Regina Funeral Home and Cemetery, 4001 East Victoria Avenue, Regina, SK on Monday, November 18, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. Family and friends are invited to sign the online obituary and tributes page at





