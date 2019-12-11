Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dave Beaton. View Sign Service Information RD Family Funeral Chapel & Crematorium 1825 1st Avenue NE Weyburn , SK S4H 2L5 (306)-848-0333 Obituary

David Murray Beaton It is with great sadness, the family of Dave Beaton announce his passing. Surrounded by his loving family, Dave left us on December 1st, 2019 at the age of 66 years. Dave was predeceased by his parents, John and Virginia Beaton; his son Kevin (in infancy); and his daughter Dayna. Dave is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Debbie; his children: Lisa (Shawn) Fellner and their family: Drew, Hayley and Paige; Chris Beaton and his children: Mayson and her children [Lux and Luca], and Kacie; Stacy (Morgan) Sanheim and their children: Keagan, Carlee and Ryley; one sister, Carol (Ray) Simon. Dave met Debbie Guider in 1970. On October 21st, 1977 they made things official and got married. They lived in Griffin until 1990 when they made the decision to move to Weyburn. They were blessed with four children, Lisa, Chris, Stacy, and Dayna. Family was everything to Dave and he worked hard all his life to provide for his. Dave worked most of his life in the oilfield and was well known in the patch as "Big Dave". Dave was a "gentle giant". He loved his family above all and treasured his wife, his 4 kids, his 8 grandkids and 2 great-grandkids. You could always count on him for anything - from moving something heavy, fixing a vehicle, house repairs, advice, etc. He was the kind of man who would give a stranger the shirt off his back. We will miss his sense of humor and his silent laugh (with the tears rolling down his cheeks). His grandchildren will always remember their long walks outside and loved their walking sticks grandpa would always find for them. We are so grateful for the memories and funny stories he has left us with. Dave was diagnosed with Parkinson's at the age of 50 years. Because of this disease, he retired from work at the age 55. The disease slowly deteriorated his body but you would never hear him complain. He fought hard as his body betrayed him. We would like to take this opportunity to thank a few special people who helped mom with dad's care these last couple of years: The Adult Day Program (special thank you to Ashley), Weyburn Home Care, and at the end, the nurses on 3rd floor at the Weyburn General Hospital (especially Janice). Dave's quiet and loving presence will be forever loved and missed by us all. As per Dave's wishes, there will be no funeral service. For family and friends so wishing, charitable donations in memory of Dave may be made to Parkinson Canada in Saskatchewan, #110B ~ 2103 Airport Road, Saskatoon, SK, S7L 6W2. Arrangements were entrusted to RD Family Funeral Chapel & Crematorium, Weyburn, SK (848-0333 ~ 1-888-848-0333). Expressions of sympathy to the family may be sent to our website at





It is with great sadness, the family of Dave Beaton announce his passing. Surrounded by his loving family, Dave left us on December 1st, 2019 at the age of 66 years. Dave was predeceased by his parents, John and Virginia Beaton; his son Kevin (in infancy); and his daughter Dayna. Dave is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Debbie; his children: Lisa (Shawn) Fellner and their family: Drew, Hayley and Paige; Chris Beaton and his children: Mayson and her children [Lux and Luca], and Kacie; Stacy (Morgan) Sanheim and their children: Keagan, Carlee and Ryley; one sister, Carol (Ray) Simon. Dave met Debbie Guider in 1970. On October 21st, 1977 they made things official and got married. They lived in Griffin until 1990 when they made the decision to move to Weyburn. They were blessed with four children, Lisa, Chris, Stacy, and Dayna. Family was everything to Dave and he worked hard all his life to provide for his. Dave worked most of his life in the oilfield and was well known in the patch as "Big Dave". Dave was a "gentle giant". He loved his family above all and treasured his wife, his 4 kids, his 8 grandkids and 2 great-grandkids. You could always count on him for anything - from moving something heavy, fixing a vehicle, house repairs, advice, etc. He was the kind of man who would give a stranger the shirt off his back. We will miss his sense of humor and his silent laugh (with the tears rolling down his cheeks). His grandchildren will always remember their long walks outside and loved their walking sticks grandpa would always find for them. We are so grateful for the memories and funny stories he has left us with. Dave was diagnosed with Parkinson's at the age of 50 years. Because of this disease, he retired from work at the age 55. The disease slowly deteriorated his body but you would never hear him complain. He fought hard as his body betrayed him. We would like to take this opportunity to thank a few special people who helped mom with dad's care these last couple of years: The Adult Day Program (special thank you to Ashley), Weyburn Home Care, and at the end, the nurses on 3rd floor at the Weyburn General Hospital (especially Janice). Dave's quiet and loving presence will be forever loved and missed by us all. As per Dave's wishes, there will be no funeral service. For family and friends so wishing, charitable donations in memory of Dave may be made to Parkinson Canada in Saskatchewan, #110B ~ 2103 Airport Road, Saskatoon, SK, S7L 6W2. Arrangements were entrusted to RD Family Funeral Chapel & Crematorium, Weyburn, SK (848-0333 ~ 1-888-848-0333). Expressions of sympathy to the family may be sent to our website at www.rdfuneralchapel.com "Celebrating Life, One Family At A Time". Published in Weyburn Review from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Weyburn Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close