David Underwood David Maurice Underwood, late of Colgate, SK passed away on June 7, 2019 at the age of 62 years. David was predeceased by his wife Patti (Lizuck) Underwood; father Percival Underwood; his mother S. Rosina Underwood, sister June Patterson; father-in-law Michael Lizuck; sisters-in-law, Dianne Marlin and Vicky Lizuck; and his nephew Trevor Lizuck. David is survived by his children: Kyla (Ryan) Moffatt, Douglas (Shanel), Michael, Sarah (Mason) Richaud, Toni (Brayen Wick) and Mary (Trevor) Juneau; grandchildren: Taryn Murray-Underwood (Kyle); Nickolas and Carys Moffatt; Imy, Decious, Inara and Briona Underwood; Brysen Richaud; Dean Wick; Paige, Hayley, Jayke and Kayden Juneau; his brother Tom (Shena) Underwood; mother-in-law Lillian Lizuck; brothers-in-law: Dennis (Lynne), Barry (Lorett), Stan (Bev) and Steven; sisters-in-law: Connie (Gary), Denise (Bill) and Wendy; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family. A Celebration of Life was held on Friday, June 14 at 2:00 p.m. from RD Family Funeral Chapel, Weyburn, SK with Reverend Ed Fischer officiating. Urn Bearer was Nickolas Moffatt and Honorary Pallbearers were the Krowicki Family. Luncheon followed at the Wheatland Senior Centre, Weyburn, SK. Interment will be held at a later date at the Colgate Cemetery, Colgate, SK. In lieu of flowers, for family and friends so wishing, charitable donations in memory of David may be made to the Patti Underwood Memorial Scholarship, c/o Brittany Stepp, Box 208, Torquay, SK, S0C 2L0 or the Colgate Cemetery Board, c/o Melanie Ward, Box 3, Colgate, SK, S0C 0V0. Arrangements were entrusted to RD Family Funeral Chapel & Crematorium, Weyburn, SK (848-0333 ~ 1-888-848-0333). Expressions of sympathy to the family may be sent to our website at





