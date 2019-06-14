Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Waine Kater. View Sign Service Information Fletcher Funeral Chapel 237 - 4th Street North East Weyburn , SK S4H0Y4 (306)-842-5432 Obituary

David Waine Kater 1955 ~ 2019 David Waine Kater, born September 21, 1955, passed away on June 3, 2019 at the age of 63 years. David was predeceased by his step-father, Richard "Dick" Kater; niece, Brittany McKim; grandparents, Minnie & Clifford Gallinger and Walter & Mary Hala as well as special uncles and aunts. David will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Lauren Kater of Weyburn, SK; son, Jordan (Natasha) Kater of Gimli, MB and children, Sawyer, Tucker and Kenna; son, Tyler Kater (Ashley Rowan) of Weyburn, SK; step-daughter, Kelly (Mike) Prochinsky and children, Nyla and Michael; step-son, Casey (Stephanie) Kievits and children, Emersyn and Blake; mother, Elda Kater of Weyburn, SK; sisters, Linda Huzina, Phyllis Hala (Garry Schofield), and Jaunita (Barry) McKim; brother, Glen Hala (Abbey Forseth); sister-in-law, Ann (Paul) Crossland; brother-in-law, Mike (Charlie) Rogal as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives & special friends. The Funeral Service for David was held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. from the All Saints Anglican Church, Weyburn, Saskatchewan with The Venerable Paul Crossland officiating. Lunch and Fellowship followed the service in the Vimy Room at the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch No. 47, Weyburn, Saskatchewan. Honourary Pallbearers were, Florent Rivard, Phil Borys, Dennis "Red" Lennox, Jonathan Kmita, Stevie Durbak, Bill Kievits, Jim Hallberg and Al Culbertson. Interment will take place at a later date. Donations in memory of David may be made to the Regina Cancer Lodge or the Weyburn General Hospital Palliative Care Room. Condolences may be left at:





