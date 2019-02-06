Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Delores Larsen. View Sign

Delores Larsen Delores Eleanor Larsen, late of Weyburn, SK passed away January 25, 2019 at the age of 95 years. Delores was born on November 1, 1923. She was predeceased by her parents Oscar & Almyrah Roysum; her first husband Lawrence Skjerdal; great granddaughter Rachelle Hallberg; brother Omer Roysum; sisters Fern Clausen and Pearl "Peggy" Johnson; sons in-law George Barsness and Roy Lohse. Delores is survived by her husband of 59 years, Duane Larsen; her children Larry (Eleanor) Skjerdal; Elwood (Betty) Skjerdal; Karen Barsness; Myrna Lohse; 11 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren and 8 great-great-grandchildren; Byron Skjerdal & his wife Donna, and their children Ryan & Patty Skjerdal & daughter Ava, Carson Skjerdal and Ashley & Tyson Becker; Marilyn McCutcheon & her husband Arlen, and their children Gina McCutcheon & Jaycee & son Tristan, Andrea McCutcheon and Riley McCutcheon; James Skjerdal & Leslie, and their children Courtney, Brady and Sarah; Brent Skjerdal & his wife Loretta, and their children Dustin & Kim Skjerdal & sons Dane & Jace, Quentin & Brittni Skjerdal and their children Sophie and Jake, and Kayla Skjerdal; Tammy Howard & her husband Cory, their children Darcy & Cassie and their children Brooklyn and Kayden, Brendan Howard and Kaitlyn Howard; Kevin Skjerdal & his wife Melissa, their children Logan, Claire & Olivia; Kari Hallberg & her husband Daren, and their children Tanner, Angie & Aleshia; Barry Barsness & his wife Connie, and their children Brett, Drew, Erik & Evan; Jeff Barsness & his wife Carolyn, and their children Jordan, Brayden & Lauryn; Melissa Lohse & Matthew Carlisle & daughters Bella and Mady; Brandon Lohse & his wife Paula, and their children Royce and Kody; 2 sisters: Vivian Johnson, Beverly Locken; sister-in-law: Lorraine Roysum as well as many nieces, nephews, good friends and neighbours. Delores attended school at Overland, Norge and Beaubier. She was no stranger to feeding the pigs, milking the cows or growing a garden. Everyone knew how much she loved to bake and entertain. Her house was like Tim Horton's on Norge Road. She would be up at five and start baking. The coffee was always on and many people stopped in for a fresh coffee and whatever she had baked that morning. She made the best pies, cookies, bread, buns, jellyroll and donuts! When they moved to Weyburn, the neighborhood kids would ring the doorbell and ask for a cookie! The tradition continued!! She enjoyed crocheting and making quilts and made sure that all the children and grandchildren were given one to treasure. Of all the holidays, she looked forward to Christmas the most. She always enjoyed making the traditional Norweigian goodies such as lefsa, krumkaka & rosettes and looked forward to dining on lutefisk and melted butter. She loved to get together with friends and family to play cards. Everyone was always welcomed with open arms. She especially enjoyed visits from the little people. Family meant the world to her and pictures were proudly displayed beside the fridge. She was a strong woman and her life long legacy of hard work ethics, honesty and love will live on in her children and grandchildren. She taught us so much about life and always made time for everyone. Her legacy will live on forever. A Funeral Service was held Friday, February 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. from Zion Lutheran Church, Weyburn, SK with Pastor Victoria Mwamasika officiating. Active Pallbearers were: Byron Skjerdal, James Skjerdal, Brent Skjerdal, Kevin Skjerdal, Barry Barsness, Jeff Barsness and Brandon Lohse. All in attendance were considered Honorary Pallbearers. Luncheon was held at Zion Lutheran Church, Weyburn, SK following the service. Interment was held at St. John's Cemetery, Beaubier, SK. Arrangements were entrusted to RD Family Funeral Chapel & Crematorium, Weyburn, SK (848-0333 ~ 1-888-848-0333). Expressions of sympathy to the family may be sent to our website at





1825 1st Avenue NE

Weyburn , SK S4H 2L5

(306) 848-0333 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Weyburn Review from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2019

