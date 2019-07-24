Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Denis Johnson. View Sign Service Information Hall Funeral Services 1506 4th Street Estevan , SK S4A 0X6 (306)-634-8233 Obituary

Denis Leroy Johnson 1938 - 2019 It is with heavy hearts that the family of Denis Johnson announces his sudden passing on Friday, July 12, 2019 at his home in Lake Alma, SK at the age of 80 years. Denis will be lovingly remembered by his sister Pearl Hoimyr; many nieces and nephews, Lyle (Judy) Hoimyr, Randy (Roberta) Hoimyr, Cheryl Hoimyr, Wayne Johnson, Brenda (Danny) Gagnon, Wade (Melanie) Hoimyr, Roger (Erin) Christenson) Johnson, Marianne (Loran) Heinz, Jackie (Charlie) Peckover and Lori (Kent) Feuring as well as numerous great nieces and nephews and great- great nieces and nephews as well as many special friends. Denis was predeceased by his parents, Robert and Agnes (nee Jorde) Johnson; siblings, Peter Johnson, Alice (Lawrence) Johnson, Gary (Elaine) Johnson and Palmer and Blanche both in infancy and brother in-law Alvern Hoimyr. The Celebration of Life took place on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at the Lake Alma Hall, Lake Alma, SK with Pastor Martin Olson officiating. Interment was held immediately following the service at the Saron Lutheran Cemetery with lunch following at the Lake Alma Hall. If friends so desire, memorial donations may be made to the Saron Lutheran Cemetery Fund, Box 127, Lake Alma, SK, S0C 1M0 in memory of Denis. Yvonne Clark at Hall Funeral Services, Estevan, assisted Denis' family.





1938 - 2019 It is with heavy hearts that the family of Denis Johnson announces his sudden passing on Friday, July 12, 2019 at his home in Lake Alma, SK at the age of 80 years. Denis will be lovingly remembered by his sister Pearl Hoimyr; many nieces and nephews, Lyle (Judy) Hoimyr, Randy (Roberta) Hoimyr, Cheryl Hoimyr, Wayne Johnson, Brenda (Danny) Gagnon, Wade (Melanie) Hoimyr, Roger (Erin) Christenson) Johnson, Marianne (Loran) Heinz, Jackie (Charlie) Peckover and Lori (Kent) Feuring as well as numerous great nieces and nephews and great- great nieces and nephews as well as many special friends. Denis was predeceased by his parents, Robert and Agnes (nee Jorde) Johnson; siblings, Peter Johnson, Alice (Lawrence) Johnson, Gary (Elaine) Johnson and Palmer and Blanche both in infancy and brother in-law Alvern Hoimyr. The Celebration of Life took place on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at the Lake Alma Hall, Lake Alma, SK with Pastor Martin Olson officiating. Interment was held immediately following the service at the Saron Lutheran Cemetery with lunch following at the Lake Alma Hall. If friends so desire, memorial donations may be made to the Saron Lutheran Cemetery Fund, Box 127, Lake Alma, SK, S0C 1M0 in memory of Denis. Yvonne Clark at Hall Funeral Services, Estevan, assisted Denis' family. Published in Weyburn Review from July 24 to July 25, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Weyburn Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close