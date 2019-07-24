Denis Leroy Johnson 1938 - 2019 It is with heavy hearts that the family of Denis Johnson announces his sudden passing on Friday, July 12, 2019 at his home in Lake Alma, SK at the age of 80 years. Denis will be lovingly remembered by his sister Pearl Hoimyr; many nieces and nephews, Lyle (Judy) Hoimyr, Randy (Roberta) Hoimyr, Cheryl Hoimyr, Wayne Johnson, Brenda (Danny) Gagnon, Wade (Melanie) Hoimyr, Roger (Erin) Christenson) Johnson, Marianne (Loran) Heinz, Jackie (Charlie) Peckover and Lori (Kent) Feuring as well as numerous great nieces and nephews and great- great nieces and nephews as well as many special friends. Denis was predeceased by his parents, Robert and Agnes (nee Jorde) Johnson; siblings, Peter Johnson, Alice (Lawrence) Johnson, Gary (Elaine) Johnson and Palmer and Blanche both in infancy and brother in-law Alvern Hoimyr. The Celebration of Life took place on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at the Lake Alma Hall, Lake Alma, SK with Pastor Martin Olson officiating. Interment was held immediately following the service at the Saron Lutheran Cemetery with lunch following at the Lake Alma Hall. If friends so desire, memorial donations may be made to the Saron Lutheran Cemetery Fund, Box 127, Lake Alma, SK, S0C 1M0 in memory of Denis. Yvonne Clark at Hall Funeral Services, Estevan, assisted Denis' family.
Published in Weyburn Review from July 24 to July 25, 2019