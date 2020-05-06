Morey, Dr. Dennis Charles David M.D., F.R.C.P.(C), M.Sc. April 8, 1945 - April 30, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dennis at St. Paul's Hospital on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at the age of 75, after a brief struggle with cancer. Dennis was predeceased by his parents, Clifford and Emma Morey; his infant sister, Judith; his father-in-law, Nestor Johnson and mother-in-law, Genevieve Johnson. Dennis is survived by his wife of nearly 48 years, Nina; his son, Sean, Saskatoon, SK; daughter, Katherine (Kevin) Istace; and his grandchildren, Mathias, Aya, and Stirling, Edmonton, AB. He is also survived by his brother, Terrance (Joyce) Morey, Cochrane, AB; sister, Patricia (Walter) Moskal, Lloydminster, AB; brother, Robert (Diane) Morey, Saskatoon, SK; and sister, Sandra (Gerald) Ferguson, North Battleford, SK; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Dennis was born in Winnipeg, MB on April 8, 1945 to Clifford and Emma Morey. At the age of three years, he moved with his parents and younger brother Terry to Tate, SK where they started farming with his grandparents. After Dennis completed Grade 8, they moved to Semans, SK, where Dennis graduated Grade 12. In the fall of 1963, Dennis moved to Saskatoon where he enrolled in the College of Engineering at the University of Saskatchewan. Dennis graduated with a Bachelor of Engineering in Chemical Engineering in 1967. Following postgraduate study, he earned a Master of Science in Chemical Engineering in 1969. After his M.Sc., Dennis obtained a position with Amoco Canada in Calgary, AB in the summer of 1969. His first assignment was as a Petroleum Engineer in Brownfield Texas near Lubbock, Texas. He worked with other engineers in the drilling and completing of the oil wells and bringing them on stream. It was in Texas that Dennis had a change of heart regarding his career and future plans. In the fall of 1970, Dennis moved back to Saskatoon where he enrolled in the College of Arts and Science and obtained a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry. Dennis applied and was accepted into the College of Medicine in the fall of 1971. During his studies at the University of Saskatchewan, Dennis met the love of his life, Nina Faye Johnson, and they were married in June 1972. Dennis graduated with his Medical Doctorate with Distinction from the University of Saskatchewan in 1976. Following graduation, he completed a one-year Rotating Internship at St. Paul's Hospital in 1977. After this, Dennis enrolled in a four-year Residency Program in Anaesthesia at the University Hospital in Saskatoon, SK. Following completion of his Residency he was awarded the F.R.C.P.(C) in Anaesthesia in 1981. Dennis then obtained a position as a Clinical Assistant Professor with the Department of Anaesthesia at the University Hospital, Saskatoon from 1981-82. During this time, Dennis completed the requirements for certification as a Diplomate of the American Board of Anaesthesiology in April 1982. Dennis enjoyed teaching the medical undergraduate students during their rotation through the Department of Anaesthesia. Dennis was offered a position with the Department of Anaesthesia, St. Paul's Hospital, which he accepted in the summer of 1982. Dennis enjoyed his work at St. Paul's Hospital with a variety of patients and their surgical/anaesthesia/obstetrical care. He was involved in the establishment of the epidural service for labor and delivery in the Department of Obstetrics. On March 11, 1989, Dennis suffered a grand mal seizure requiring hospitalization. A CT scan revealed a large Left Parietal Tumor. A craniotomy performed by Dr. R.W. Griebel on March 17, 1989 revealed a large brain abscess (the result of an infected dental root canal) that was drained. The following years included seizures and significant neurocognitive impairment, which resulted in his resignation from the Department of Anaesthesia, St. Paul's Hospital. Dennis leaves many nurses and doctors from St. Paul's Hospital, who he remembers fondly as friends and colleagues. Dennis was blessed with a devoted wife and family who made his early retirement a smooth transition from work to stay-at-home dad. Dennis was a quiet and thoughtful man who enjoyed the friendship of family and friends. He loved his family dearly and was very protective of them. Dennis and his family travelled to various tourist sites in Saskatchewan and made several trips to Banff and the Rocky Mountains in Alberta and to Victoria, British Columbia. Following his brain injury, Dennis became interested in studying the Holy Bible. He purchased many Biblical books to help with his studies. When the Billy Graham Crusade came to Saskatoon, Dennis recommitted his life to Christ. The family would like to thank all the doctors, nurses and staff at the Royal University Hospital and St. Paul's Hospital for their excellent care and compassion. We would also like to thank the Palliative Home Care Nurses for their many visits and compassionate care. In addition, the dedicated care from our family physician, Dr. Sara Bates; surgeon, Dr. R. Deobald; oncologist, Dr. D. Dueck; radiation oncologist, Dr. D. Gardiner, and the staff at the Saskatoon Cancer Centre were greatly appreciated. And a special thank you to our family and friends for their love and support. A small funeral for immediate family only will take place at Holy Spirit Parish. A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Doctors Without Borders. Messages of condolence may be left a www.hillcrestmemorial.ca. Arrangements entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home, Saskatoon, SK. (306-477-4400)
Published in Weyburn Review from May 6 to May 8, 2020.