Don Fortner July 4, 1929 - May 3, 2020 Don Fortner, late of Weyburn, SK, passed away May 3, 2020 at the age of 90 years. He was predeceased by his parents, Weir and Mary Fortner; his wife, June; one sister and five brothers. Don is survived by his son, Ken (Kate) Fortner and family: Kim (Wade) Borschowa [Maggie and Samuel], Kali (Clint) Christianson [Sarah, Lochlan, Kade and Avery], Kristopher Fortner (Ashley Ponak); his daughter, Donna-Lee (Mike) Davies and family: Leah Cree (Ian Caldwell) [Kiara, Carter, Maxwell,Ciera, Shania and Sean], Lisa (Jeff) Bond [Kendall]; great-grandchildren: Addyson, Hendrix and Freya; his sister-in-law, Ronelda Fortner (Bob Clelland); special nephew, Lowry (Chris) Fortner; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Don was born July 4, 1929 on the family farm at Lang, SK, Sec. 1-11-18-W2, where he grew up with five brothers and one sister. On October 21, 1950, Don married June Lutz at McTaggart, SK. From 1950 - 1961, Don worked at M&S coal mine in Bienfait during the winter months, and in summer returned to the family farm working with his Dad at Yellow Grass, SK. In 1961, Don and June moved to McTaggart with their son and daughter to begin farming full time. Don had a portable grain cleaner and beginning in 1966 he travelled around the district making many friends while cleaning grain for his customers, which he continued to do for the next twenty years. From 1970 until 2015, Don and June spent the winter months in Weslaco, Texas, which they considered their second home. Don moved into Hilltop Manor nursing home in July 2017, where he enjoyed many friendships and resided there until his passing. As requested, cremation has taken place. A Graveside Service will be held at a later date at the Yellow Grass, Yellow Grass, SK.For family and friends so wishing, charitable donations in memory of Don, may be made to a charity of choice. Arrangements are entrusted to RD Family Funeral Chapel & Crematorium, Weyburn, SK (848-0333 ~ 1-888-848-0333). Expressions of sympathy to the family may be sent to our website at www.rdfuneralchapel.com "Honoring Life and Celebrating Memories"
Published in Weyburn Review from May 13 to May 15, 2020.