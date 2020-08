Donald Elliot, born January 30, 1941, late of Okotoks Alberta, formerly of Weyburn Saskatchewan, passed away peacefully August 9, 2020, at the age of 79. For a full review of Don's life and to leave messages of condolences, please visit: www.snodgrassfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Don's name to the Alzheimer's/Dementia charity in your community. Arrangements in Care of Snodgrass Funeral Home Okotoks 403-938-3111.