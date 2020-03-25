Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris Lawrence. View Sign Service Information Fletcher Funeral Chapel 237 - 4th Street North East Weyburn , SK S4H0Y4 (306)-842-5432 Obituary

Doris Eva (Blackmore) Lawrence passed away peacefully on March 14, 2020 at the age of 78 years. Doris was predeceased by her parents, Leonard & Jean Blackmore; husband, Lannon Lawrence; siblings, Helen Blackmore, Art Blackmore, Adela (Don) Malcolmson, Laurel (Elsie) Blackmore, Leona (Doug) McCutcheon; Bernice Lawrence, Lois (Kyle) Lawrence, Stewart Blackmore, Opal Walker, Ruth Fornari & son in law, Douglas McEwen as well as numerous in laws. Doris was born July 7, 1941 at Radville, Saskatchewan and grew up on the family farm near Ceylon, Saskatchewan with her parents, nine sisters and four brothers. In 1960, Doris attended the Marvel Beauty School for hairdressing. On February 23, 1960, Doris married Lannon Drew Lawrence at Wawota, Saskatchewan. They farmed in the Manor area from 1963 to 1979. In 1979, they moved to Weyburn where Doris stayed in the home and worked as a babysitter. In 1997 they moved to Lamont, Alberta to be close to family, however they missed Weyburn and their friends and returned in 2001 and remained until the present. Family was Doris?s first priority and she enjoyed all family gatherings. She enjoyed travelling across Canada and the United States, searching for distant relatives and collecting family history. Doris also spent much of her free time completing puzzles and word searches. She was an active member of the Church of Christ. Doris will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Holly (Lawrence) McEwen of Edmonton, AB; son, Shawn Lawrence (Audrey) of Okotoks, AB; son, Waylon Lawrence of Beaumont, AB; daughter, Twyla (Lawrence) Wharton (Rod) of Edmonton, AB; grandchildren: Rebecca (Tyler) & Daycia (Michael) McEwen, April, Amber & Jesse (Kara) Lawrence, Taylor (Alex) Lidster, Victoria (Mike) Myers & Christina Wharton; great grandchildren: Hailey, Mason & Benjamin Harris, Kylen Lawrence, Bekkam Thom, Dexdon & Greyson Lawrence; siblings: Gaenel (Shirley) Blackmore, Harold (Marg) Blackmore, Florence (Dale) Start, Audrey (George) Pelletier, Glenda (Reynold) Larson; in laws, Elaine Blackmore, David Walker, Jack Fornari, Alice Lawrence, Wallace Lawrence, Arnold (Esther) Lawrence Stella Rood as well as numerous nieces and nephews. The Funeral Service for Doris was held on Monday, March 23, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. from Fletcher Funeral Chapel, Weyburn, Saskatchewan with John Smith officiating. Interment followed at Hillcrest Cemetery, Weyburn, Saskatchewan. Pallbearers were Tyler Meckling, Kevin Lawrence, Wade Hesjedal, Jesse Lawrence, Kyreon Rood and Todd Hesjedal. Donations in memory of Doris may be made to the Kidney Foundation or . Condolences may be left at: www.fletcherfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Weyburn, Saskatchewan, 306-842-5432. Published in Weyburn Review from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020

