1/1
Doris Norma Anderson
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doris Norma Anderson 1929 ~ 2020 Anderson, Doris Norma, born April 30, 1929 passed away on October 27, 2020 at the age of 91 years. Doris was predeceased by her husband, Morris Anderson and daughter, Dianne Paul. Doris will be lovingly remembered by her children, Beverley (Steinar) Tangedal of Edson, AB; Vivian Anderson (Neil Thompson) of Calgary, AB; Kathy (Ron) Gagnon of Calgary, AB; Allan Anderson of Lake Alma, SK; Albert (Wei) Anderson of Weyburn, SK; Margaret (Mike) Salik of Okotoks, AB; son in law, John Paul of Lake Alma, SK; grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; sister, Ilene (Alec) Miles; brothers in law, Wesley Anderson & Ed Chymycz; sister in law, Jo Anderson as well as numerous nieces, nephews, relatives & friends. A Visitation was held on Saturday, October 31, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral Chapel, Weyburn, Saskatchewan and the Graveside Service and Interment was held on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at Saron Cemetery, Lake Alma, Saskatchewan. The family of Doris gratefully declines flowers and/or donations, however your thoughts and prayers are appreciated. Thank you. Condolences may be left at:www.fletcherfuneralchapel.com. Services in the Care of Fletcher Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Weyburn, Saskatchewan, 306-842-5432.


Published in Weyburn Review from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Fletcher Funeral Chapel
237 - 4th Street North East
Weyburn, SK S4H0Y4
3068425432
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved