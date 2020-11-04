Doris Norma Anderson 1929 ~ 2020 Anderson, Doris Norma, born April 30, 1929 passed away on October 27, 2020 at the age of 91 years. Doris was predeceased by her husband, Morris Anderson and daughter, Dianne Paul. Doris will be lovingly remembered by her children, Beverley (Steinar) Tangedal of Edson, AB; Vivian Anderson (Neil Thompson) of Calgary, AB; Kathy (Ron) Gagnon of Calgary, AB; Allan Anderson of Lake Alma, SK; Albert (Wei) Anderson of Weyburn, SK; Margaret (Mike) Salik of Okotoks, AB; son in law, John Paul of Lake Alma, SK; grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; sister, Ilene (Alec) Miles; brothers in law, Wesley Anderson & Ed Chymycz; sister in law, Jo Anderson as well as numerous nieces, nephews, relatives & friends. A Visitation was held on Saturday, October 31, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral Chapel, Weyburn, Saskatchewan and the Graveside Service and Interment was held on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at Saron Cemetery, Lake Alma, Saskatchewan. The family of Doris gratefully declines flowers and/or donations, however your thoughts and prayers are appreciated. Thank you. Condolences may be left at:www.fletcherfuneralchapel.com. Services in the Care of Fletcher Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Weyburn, Saskatchewan, 306-842-5432.







Published in Weyburn Review from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2020.