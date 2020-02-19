The Doris Van de Sype family would like to extend thanks to Father Gerry Bauche, the Parish choir, RD Funeral Chapel and McKenna Catering. We thank you for the floral arrangements, mass cards, all the food trays and the memorial donations. Most importantly, we thank you who attended Doris's service and helped us with our painful loss of a wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Special thanks to the Tatagwa staff and Dr. Baheshti for the three years of comfort. Thanks to the Social Workers and the Dementia Support Group, her many friends who visited her. Doris appreciated all your help. Mel, Val, Russ, Kurt, Kelly and families





