Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris Vande Sype. View Sign Service Information RD Family Funeral Chapel & Crematorium 1825 1st Avenue NE Weyburn , SK S4H 2L5 (306)-848-0333 Obituary

Doris Vande Sype 1934 to 2020 It is with heavy hearts that the family of Doris Vande Sype share of her passing on January 11, 2020. Doris Ann Vande Sype was born January 19, 1934 to Morley and Annie Giroux, who lived south of Weyburn. Doris was brought into this world, by Gramma Sarah Giroux, on the farm. She was the oldest girl of nine children. Her father, Morley Giroux came from Hull, Quebec while her mother, Annie Craig, came from a Swiss heritage. Annie lived in the Lampman area, before she met Morley, who ran a dairy farm. Annie worked as an administrative secretary, for the Saskatchewan Provincial Police. Doris grew up on their dairy farm. She the left her family to attend the Forget Convent for three years. Summers home meant doing chores like feeding and watering the cows. After Grade three, Doris went to a private school in Sedley. She attended school there until she came back to Weyburn to attend Weyburn Collegiate. In 1949, Doris played first base for the Beaverettes. Her uniform was displayed out at Tatagwa. After high school, she went to Business Management School (1950) and then started a job with the Saskatchewan Health Region #3. Her typing skills were highly sought after. She moved to Red Deer, Alberta (1952) where she worked at the Bank of Montreal. She later moved to Regina, where she was the office manger for Bowman Auto. Around this time, 1954, she met Mel Vande Sype, a farmer from Radville. They dated and married in 1956. They then moved to Radville. There she made many long time friends like Merle Boreen and Joan Larsen and Iona Larsen. These ladies did everything together and were all special to Doris. In 1957 they built their first home and had their first child. In 1965, Doris became the Chairman for the Hospital Auxiliary for the Radville Community Hospital. That same hospital is where all 4 of her children were born. Mel's father, Remie, passed away in 1967, and together they decided to sell the farm and make the next chapter of their life in Weyburn. Mel took a position with North American Lumber in 1968. In 1975, Doris started her office manager position for St. Vincent de Paul Church. For 15 years, she worked with the Catholic Priests Father Leibel, Father Marcotte, to Father Jerry Bauche. She did everything from collections, bulletins, board meetings, committees, hall rentals, all with the highest efficiency and professional ability. She cherished this job and loved every minute of church community. In 1980 for two months, they spent visiting Doris's parents down in Mesa, Arizona. Mel and Doris shared in the maintenance of the trailer and park. After Doris's dad passed away in 1980, Doris continued to take her elderly mother to Mesa for the warm winters. She loved her time with her Mom and, being a compassionate person, took care of her until her death in 2003. Doris was a great caregiver; living in Weyburn, meant looking after her mother and Mel's mother daily, as both parents battled health issues. In 1990, Doris and Mel started to live in Mesa, Arizona for six months of the year. Summers were filled with time (35 years) at Kenosee Lake, where Mel and Doris built a paradise for us kids. In 2010, Doris suffered a heart attack, in Scottsdale, AZ, and recovered in fine Giroux tough style. The last five years of Doris's life, she began a slow decline with memory issues. She struggled, but loved to keep her daily routine of coffee with the ladies on Maple Drive and at the Dairy Queen. She enjoyed every moment with friends, family, grandkids and her husband Mel. Doris was an elegant lady who had endless clothes and always looked radiant. Doris was known for her meticulous ironing. Doris was a "Ray of Sunshine", gentle, kind, smart, and witty. Doris loved everyone she came in contact with. In 2017, Doris moved into Tatagwa, where she was cared for by the great staff members in House #6. She always looked good as Mel insured her best outfits were in perfect appearance, with the pleat in the proper location and the pants on a proper hanger. She cherished the family photos of her four children, eight grandchildren and seven great grandchildren, that filled her room. Mel visited EVERY day, for those three years and talked to her every night. Mel's care for her was so caring and loving that her days in the care home were as comfortable and loving, as living at home. Mel's dedication, to the love of his life, was admirable. November 20, 2019, entertainers Country Blend, where a long time friend of 25 years, on piano, Crazy Fingers (Gordie Linquist) played and dedicated Doris's favourite song "Music Box Dancer" to her. Doris is predeceased by her mom and dad, Annie and Morley Giroux, her in-laws Remie and Mary Vande Sype, her brothers Gordon, Ray, and Hugh, sisters-in-law Joan and Margaret, brothers-in-law Dale Broker and George Karch, also grandsons Aaron, Jason, and Mark, and great grandson Austyn. Doris is survived by her loving husband, Mel of 63 years. Also her children Valerie (Tim), Russ (Cathy), Kelly (Deannda) and Kurt (Janine). As well as eight grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Doris is also survived by her sisters Noreen, Jeannie, Marion, Eileen and brother Morley Jr. Our hearts ache with sadness and many tears flow. What it meant to lose you, no one will ever know. We hold you close within our hearts and there you will remain to walk with us throughout our lives until we meet again. Funeral entrusted to R.D. Family Funeral Chapel, Weyburn.





1934 to 2020 It is with heavy hearts that the family of Doris Vande Sype share of her passing on January 11, 2020. Doris Ann Vande Sype was born January 19, 1934 to Morley and Annie Giroux, who lived south of Weyburn. Doris was brought into this world, by Gramma Sarah Giroux, on the farm. She was the oldest girl of nine children. Her father, Morley Giroux came from Hull, Quebec while her mother, Annie Craig, came from a Swiss heritage. Annie lived in the Lampman area, before she met Morley, who ran a dairy farm. Annie worked as an administrative secretary, for the Saskatchewan Provincial Police. Doris grew up on their dairy farm. She the left her family to attend the Forget Convent for three years. Summers home meant doing chores like feeding and watering the cows. After Grade three, Doris went to a private school in Sedley. She attended school there until she came back to Weyburn to attend Weyburn Collegiate. In 1949, Doris played first base for the Beaverettes. Her uniform was displayed out at Tatagwa. After high school, she went to Business Management School (1950) and then started a job with the Saskatchewan Health Region #3. Her typing skills were highly sought after. She moved to Red Deer, Alberta (1952) where she worked at the Bank of Montreal. She later moved to Regina, where she was the office manger for Bowman Auto. Around this time, 1954, she met Mel Vande Sype, a farmer from Radville. They dated and married in 1956. They then moved to Radville. There she made many long time friends like Merle Boreen and Joan Larsen and Iona Larsen. These ladies did everything together and were all special to Doris. In 1957 they built their first home and had their first child. In 1965, Doris became the Chairman for the Hospital Auxiliary for the Radville Community Hospital. That same hospital is where all 4 of her children were born. Mel's father, Remie, passed away in 1967, and together they decided to sell the farm and make the next chapter of their life in Weyburn. Mel took a position with North American Lumber in 1968. In 1975, Doris started her office manager position for St. Vincent de Paul Church. For 15 years, she worked with the Catholic Priests Father Leibel, Father Marcotte, to Father Jerry Bauche. She did everything from collections, bulletins, board meetings, committees, hall rentals, all with the highest efficiency and professional ability. She cherished this job and loved every minute of church community. In 1980 for two months, they spent visiting Doris's parents down in Mesa, Arizona. Mel and Doris shared in the maintenance of the trailer and park. After Doris's dad passed away in 1980, Doris continued to take her elderly mother to Mesa for the warm winters. She loved her time with her Mom and, being a compassionate person, took care of her until her death in 2003. Doris was a great caregiver; living in Weyburn, meant looking after her mother and Mel's mother daily, as both parents battled health issues. In 1990, Doris and Mel started to live in Mesa, Arizona for six months of the year. Summers were filled with time (35 years) at Kenosee Lake, where Mel and Doris built a paradise for us kids. In 2010, Doris suffered a heart attack, in Scottsdale, AZ, and recovered in fine Giroux tough style. The last five years of Doris's life, she began a slow decline with memory issues. She struggled, but loved to keep her daily routine of coffee with the ladies on Maple Drive and at the Dairy Queen. She enjoyed every moment with friends, family, grandkids and her husband Mel. Doris was an elegant lady who had endless clothes and always looked radiant. Doris was known for her meticulous ironing. Doris was a "Ray of Sunshine", gentle, kind, smart, and witty. Doris loved everyone she came in contact with. In 2017, Doris moved into Tatagwa, where she was cared for by the great staff members in House #6. She always looked good as Mel insured her best outfits were in perfect appearance, with the pleat in the proper location and the pants on a proper hanger. She cherished the family photos of her four children, eight grandchildren and seven great grandchildren, that filled her room. Mel visited EVERY day, for those three years and talked to her every night. Mel's care for her was so caring and loving that her days in the care home were as comfortable and loving, as living at home. Mel's dedication, to the love of his life, was admirable. November 20, 2019, entertainers Country Blend, where a long time friend of 25 years, on piano, Crazy Fingers (Gordie Linquist) played and dedicated Doris's favourite song "Music Box Dancer" to her. Doris is predeceased by her mom and dad, Annie and Morley Giroux, her in-laws Remie and Mary Vande Sype, her brothers Gordon, Ray, and Hugh, sisters-in-law Joan and Margaret, brothers-in-law Dale Broker and George Karch, also grandsons Aaron, Jason, and Mark, and great grandson Austyn. Doris is survived by her loving husband, Mel of 63 years. Also her children Valerie (Tim), Russ (Cathy), Kelly (Deannda) and Kurt (Janine). As well as eight grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Doris is also survived by her sisters Noreen, Jeannie, Marion, Eileen and brother Morley Jr.Funeral entrusted to R.D. Family Funeral Chapel, Weyburn. Published in Weyburn Review from Jan. 29 to Jan. 31, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Weyburn Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close