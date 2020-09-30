1/1
Dorothy Howse
Dorothy Elisabeth Howse Dorothy Elisabeth Howse, late of Pangman, Saskatchewan passed away September 12, 2020 at the age of 96 years. Dorothy was predeceased by her husband, John Howse; brothers and sister; grandson, Jeff Howse and grandson-in-law Craig. Dorothy is survived by son, Edward (Arlene) Howse and their children: Jason (Lynn) and Jozell (Steve); son, Ron (Marlene) Howse and their children: Chris, Brett (Kristy) and Ryan (Dale); son, Keith (Gail) Howse and their children: Shawn (Tania), Scott (Rachelle) and Shad (Michelle); daughter, Sharon (Vince) Walker and their children: Alisha (Rick), Lindsay (Trevor) and Lacey (Jamie); son, Neil (Mona) Howse and their children: Christopher (Amanda), Samantha (Adam) and Darren (Stephanie); son, Darryl (Jackie) Howse and his children: Nathan (Ceilyn), Megan, Dane (Kaitlin) and Destiny (Jordan); 25 great grandchildren as well as numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Due to the Covid pandemic, A Private Graveside Service took place on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Pangman Cemetery, Pangman, Saskatchewan. Donations in memory of Dorothy may be made to Deep South Personal Care Home, Pangman, Saskatchewan.condolences may be left at www.fletcherfuneralchapel.com. Services in Care Of Fletcher Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Weyburn, Saskatchewan - 306-842-5432.



Published in Weyburn Review from Sep. 30 to Oct. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Fletcher Funeral Chapel
237 - 4th Street North East
Weyburn, SK S4H0Y4
3068425432
