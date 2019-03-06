Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Douglas Fisher. View Sign

Douglas "Lorne" Fisher 1935 -2019 On Tuesday, February 26, 2019, Lorne Fisher late of Stoughton, SK passed away at Newhope Pioneer Lodge, Stoughton, SK at the age of 83 years. Lorne was predeceased by his parents, Gilbert and Adelia Fisher; brother Lloyd Fisher; and brother-in-law Eltje Degenhart. Lorne is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Deena (Degenhart) Fisher and their daughter, Carolyn (Cameron) Muir and children, Alfons and Lachlan; sons Andrew (Sharla) Fisher and children, Blake (Jennie), Brittany (Kory Read), Thys, Dawson and Kaden, and Jeff (Charlotte) Fisher and children, Makayla and Tristen. Also left with fond memories of Lorne are his great granddaughter Abriella Read; sister-in-law Marguerite Degenhart and numerous nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Stoughton Legion with Elizabeth Goodson officiating. A time of lunch and fellowship will follow the service at the Legion hall. Interment will take place at a later date. Those so wishing may make donations in memory of Lorne to the Newhope Pioneer Lodge, 123 Government Rd. N, Stoughton, SK S0G 4T0. Deb Heidinger with Hall Funeral Services, Estevan is assisting the Fisher family





1935 -2019 On Tuesday, February 26, 2019, Lorne Fisher late of Stoughton, SK passed away at Newhope Pioneer Lodge, Stoughton, SK at the age of 83 years. Lorne was predeceased by his parents, Gilbert and Adelia Fisher; brother Lloyd Fisher; and brother-in-law Eltje Degenhart. Lorne is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Deena (Degenhart) Fisher and their daughter, Carolyn (Cameron) Muir and children, Alfons and Lachlan; sons Andrew (Sharla) Fisher and children, Blake (Jennie), Brittany (Kory Read), Thys, Dawson and Kaden, and Jeff (Charlotte) Fisher and children, Makayla and Tristen. Also left with fond memories of Lorne are his great granddaughter Abriella Read; sister-in-law Marguerite Degenhart and numerous nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Stoughton Legion with Elizabeth Goodson officiating. A time of lunch and fellowship will follow the service at the Legion hall. Interment will take place at a later date. Those so wishing may make donations in memory of Lorne to the Newhope Pioneer Lodge, 123 Government Rd. N, Stoughton, SK S0G 4T0. Deb Heidinger with Hall Funeral Services, Estevan is assisting the Fisher family Funeral Home Hall Funeral Services

1506 4th Street

Estevan , SK S4A 0X6

(306) 634-8233 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Weyburn Review from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Weyburn Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close