Borgheld "Borgie" Ilene Duignan (Nee Doud) October 13, 1923 - February 20, 2020 Borgie was born on October 13, 1923 in Maxim, SK and passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020, in North Battleford, SK at the age of 96 years. She was predeceased by her husband Matt in 1979. Borgie is survived by her daughters, Rae Marie (Ron) Veller and Pat (Terry) Lumsdon; four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; sister Dorothy Robillard; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Prayers were held at Speers Funeral Chapel, 2136 College Avenue, Regina, SK, on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. Funeral Mass was held at Holy Rosary Cathedral, 2104 Garnet Street, Regina, SK, on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Interment in Riverside Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, those so wishing, may make memorial donations to a charity of your choice. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.speersfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Weyburn Review from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020