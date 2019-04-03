Dylon Piper (09 - 19)
In Memoriam
Dylon David Piper August 19, 1980 to April 13, 2006 I cannot say, and I will not say That he is dead. He is just away With a cheery smile, And a wave of the hand. He has wandered into An unknown land And left us dream how very fair It needs must be, Since he lingers there. And you -- oh you, Who the wildest yearn For an old-time step, And the glad return, Think of him faring on, as dear In the love of There As the love of Here. Think of him still as the same, I say, He is not dead -- he is just away. Never Forgotten -- Forever Loved Miss you so much Mom, Dad, Nathan
Published in Weyburn Review from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2019
