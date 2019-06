Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ed Kitchen. View Sign In Memoriam

Ed Kitchen

June 4, 2018

Sometimes I wonder
What I would say
If we had just one more day

Would I tell you
The news from home?
Ask you about
Where you now roam?

Would I tell you all
The things left unsaid?
The guilt and regrets
Still in my head?

Would I want to know
That you're okay?
Beg you please
Come back and stay?

Would I not say all that much?
And just reach out
For one last touch?

I don't know what
I would say
But I sure do wish for
That one more day.

Our last touch, our last goodbye, one year ago June 4, 2018. Miss you so much Dad.

With Love,
Your Daughter,
Shari

Published in Weyburn Review from June 5 to June 7, 2019

