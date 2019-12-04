Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edith Guillemin. View Sign Service Information Hall Funeral Services 1506 4th Street Estevan , SK S4A 0X6 (306)-634-8233 Obituary

1937 -- 2019 Edith Guillemin, late of Regina, Sask. and formerly of Stoughton, Sask. and Forget, Sask. passed away at the Pasqua Hospital in Regina on Friday, November 22, 2019 at the age of 82. Memories of Edith will be forever cherished by her sons: Cedric (Sheila) Guillemin and Les (Pat) Guillemin; daughter Karen (Tom) Matyjanka and daughter-in-law Gaylene Guillemin. She will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren: Joel Guillemin, Lindsey (Mike) Herperger, Nicole (Ryan) Matthews, Brendan Guillemin, Austin Guillemin, Tyler (Christina) Guillemin, Adam (Kaleigh) Guillemin, Desiree Guillemin, Kelsey Guillemin, Galen (Jen) Matyjanka, Brody Matyjanka and Casey Matyjanka, as well as her great grandchildren: Kinsley, Emersyn, Hudson, Espen, Eloise, Evolet, Tatum, Izalea and Callahan. She is also survived by her sisters: Mary Debusschere and Florence Chartrand (John Nosal); brother-in-law Rene Guillemin and sisters-in-law: Laurette Wilkes and Doreen Guillemin, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Armand Guillemin; son Mervin Guillemin; parents: Gustave and Emma Kallstrom; sisters: Myrtle (Clem) Hogue and Hazel in infancy; brothers: Stanley Kallstrom and Clarence (Kay) Kallstrom; brothers-in-law: Rene Debusschere and Leo Chartrand; nephews: Alvin Chartrand and Darin Chartrand; father-in-law and mother-in-law: Marcel and Josephine Guillemin; in-laws: Irene (Jean Louis) Coderre, Irene Guillemin, Ernie Wilkes and Gilbert Guillemin. The Prayer Service was held on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. with Sr. Jacqueline Lussier officiating and the Funeral Mass was celebrated on Monday, December 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. by Rev. Amado Canaveral. Both services were held at Our Lady of La Salette R.C. Church, Forget, Sask. The Pallbearers were Edith's grandsons. The Rite of Committal took place at the parish cemetery immediately following the Funeral Mass, after which everyone was invited to the Royal Canadian Legion Hall in Stoughton, Sask. for a time of fellowship and refreshments. If friends so desire, donations in Edith's memory may be made to the Cancer Foundation of Saskatchewan (designated to the Allan Blair Cancer Centre), #200-4545 Parliament Avenue, Regina, SK S4W 0G3 or online at cancerfoundationsask.ca . Dustin Hall with Hall Funeral Services, Estevan, Sask. assisted the Guillemin family. Published in Weyburn Review from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019

