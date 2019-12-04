Eileen Bavle 1944 - 2019 On Wednesday, November 6, Eileen passed away after a 10 month battle with pancreatic cancer, with her family by her side. In 1967, she married her best friend Steve. They moved to various communities until moving to Prince Albert and then Hazlet. She was a hairdresser by trade, but enjoyed camping, fishing, cruising, crocheting, playing cards, sitting on the deck with Steve, winning at Bingo, gardening and canning. Eileen was a member of the Hazlet Quilting Guild and made many quilts that are now family treasures. She loved visiting with family and friends on the telephone. Eileen was predeceased by her mother Magdeline, father John (Uzelman), brothers Brian and Darcy and in-laws Natheline and Lawrence Bavle. She is survived and lovingly remembered by husband Steve, daughter Lana and son Tyson (Jen), brother Harvey (Judy), sister-in-laws Loretta (Donnie), Doris (Karon), brother-in-law Roy (Betty) and many nieces and nephews.





