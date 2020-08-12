Eileen Mary Johnston (Nee Martin) September 25, 1935 - July 19, 2020
It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our much loved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Eileen Johnston on Sunday July 19, 2020 at Winnipeg Health Sciences Centre at the age of 84 years. Eileen was surrounded by eight family members including her three sons Terry, Kim, and Ian as she passed peacefully to be with the Lord and her much missed husband Aleck after expressing her love individually with everyone present. In her signature manner, she asked that we forward her love to all the family and friends she loved so deeply to her final breath. Eileen was born to Wilson and Edith Martin in Kenaston, Saskatchewan. From country school to town to graduating Grade 12 at the Qu'Appelle Diocesan Anglican Girls School in Regina in 1953, Eileen began her working career in Moose Jaw, SK with the Bank of Montreal before marrying the love of her life Aleck C. Johnston of Goodwater, SK in 1956. They settled in Weyburn where their three sons were born before following Aleck's very successful career with Canadian National Rail. Many promotions and location moves only fueled Eileen's love of family and friends. After 19 years of enjoyable retirement in Abbotsford, BC and Aleck's untimely death in 2008, Eileen moved back to Winnipeg to be near her two younger sons, all her grandchildren and the dear friends with whom they had enjoyed so much life with. Eileen was also predeceased by her parents Wilson and Edith Martin (nee Wood), brothers Bill, Ed, Norman, and John. She is survived by her three sons Terry (Agatha) of Comox, BC, Kim (Sherri) and Ian (Denine) all of Winnipeg, MB; five grandchildren: Melissa, Robert (Kristin), Jarrett, Kurtis, and Piper Eileen; four great-grandchildren: Avalene, Kinley, Mia, and Chase; sister Grace (Larry) McIntosh and brother Robert (Linda) Martin; sisters-in-law Irene Martin and Joan Johnston as well as many nieces and nephews whom she loved beyond words. Special mention to Great-Aunt Jo McRobbie-Smith and Judith and Paul Robson and family of England, and Graham and Frances McRobbie-Smith and family of Stonehaven, Scotland. A beautiful memorial service that did Eileen proud and recognized her strong faith in God took place at Green Acres Funeral Home in Winnipeg on July 30, 2020. Eileen will join Aleck in St. Paul's Cathedral Columbarium in Regina, SK at a planned event in the near future. Family and friends will be welcome to visit their final resting place any time as it is indoors and comfortable year round. If desired, donations in memory of Eileen can be made to the Canadian Diabetes Association, 1300-522 University Ave, Toronto, ON M5G 2R5 or CancerCare Manitoba, 675 McDermot Ave, Winnipeg, R3E 0V9, or a charity of choice. GREEN ACRES Funeral Home & Cemetery, Highway #1 East at Navin Road, Winnipeg, MB (204) 222 3241. Condolences may be sent to www.greenacresfuneralhome.com.