In loving memory of Elaine Lynne Croal April 27, 1949 - December 11, 2015 Her Smile Though her smile is gone forever, And her hand we cannot touch, We still have so many memories Of the one we loved so much. Her memory is our keepsake With which we'll never part. God has her in His keeping. We have her in our hearts. Sadly missed, but never forgotten. We will love you forever, and forever never ends. ~ Lovingly remembered by Bruce, Curtis, Rhonda, Riley, Darby, Carla, Mike, Daniel, Jacey and Ryder