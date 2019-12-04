Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eleanor Clay. View Sign Service Information Fletcher Funeral Chapel 237 - 4th Street North East Weyburn , SK S4H0Y4 (306)-842-5432 Obituary

Eleanor Olivia Clay 1920 ~ 2019 Eleanor Olivia Clay was born July 2, 1920 to Winnifred and Russell Leguee at Ogema, Saskatchewan. Eleanor was predeceased by her parents, Winnifred and Russell Leguee; husband, Gordon Clay; daughter, Donna Hart; sister, Grace (Lloyd) MacPhail; brother, Don Leguee; sister, Ruth Hannan. She attended Adell School and later would teach at the same school. Eleanor received her education at Normal School in Regina. She taught at Key West, Mount Joy, Ceylon and finally in Gray, Saskatchewan. It was here that she met farmer, Gordon Clay, a war veteran. They were married on November 11, 1949. Eleanor and Gordon farmed together in the Roleau district. It was on this farm where their children, Keith (1951), Donna (1953) and Roger (1956) were born. In 1959 the family moved to a farm at McTaggart, Saskatchewan, where her grandson, Jeff still resides. Gordon and Eleanor enjoyed trips to Holland, where Gordon had served during the war, as well as Phoenix, Hawaii and many other locations. Eleanor remained on the farm for 16 years after Gordon passed away in 1996. Later she moved to a condo in Weyburn and then to the care home before retiring at Tatagwa. Eleanor enjoyed her life, entertaining her family, music and helping on the farm. Eleanor will be lovingly remembered by her son, Keith (Adeline) Clay and their family, Laura (Kevin) Stanley & daughter, Sylvie and Darren Clay; son in law, Garnet (Barb) Hart and their family, Shaun (Jessica) Hart & daughter, Holland, Kendra Hart (Ryan Appleby); son, Roger (Maureen) Clay and their family, Jeff (Tina) Clay & children, Brinn and Connor, Sharla (Michael) Herries & children, Cody and Finley; sister in law, Elsie Leguee; brother in law, Wayne Hannan as well as numerous nephews, nieces & their families. A Memorial Service was held on Thursday, November 28, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. from Grace United Church, Weyburn, Saskatchewan with Reverend M. Barnabas officiating. Interment was followed at Green Acres Memorial Gardens, Weyburn, Saskatchewan. Honourary Pallbearers were Laura Stanley, Jeff Clay, Shaun Hart, Darren Clay, Sharla Herries and Kendra Hart. Donations in memory of Eleanor may be made to Grace United Church, Weyburn, Saskatchewan. Condolences may be left at:





1920 ~ 2019 Eleanor Olivia Clay was born July 2, 1920 to Winnifred and Russell Leguee at Ogema, Saskatchewan. Eleanor was predeceased by her parents, Winnifred and Russell Leguee; husband, Gordon Clay; daughter, Donna Hart; sister, Grace (Lloyd) MacPhail; brother, Don Leguee; sister, Ruth Hannan. She attended Adell School and later would teach at the same school. Eleanor received her education at Normal School in Regina. She taught at Key West, Mount Joy, Ceylon and finally in Gray, Saskatchewan. It was here that she met farmer, Gordon Clay, a war veteran. They were married on November 11, 1949. Eleanor and Gordon farmed together in the Roleau district. It was on this farm where their children, Keith (1951), Donna (1953) and Roger (1956) were born. In 1959 the family moved to a farm at McTaggart, Saskatchewan, where her grandson, Jeff still resides. Gordon and Eleanor enjoyed trips to Holland, where Gordon had served during the war, as well as Phoenix, Hawaii and many other locations. Eleanor remained on the farm for 16 years after Gordon passed away in 1996. Later she moved to a condo in Weyburn and then to the care home before retiring at Tatagwa. Eleanor enjoyed her life, entertaining her family, music and helping on the farm. Eleanor will be lovingly remembered by her son, Keith (Adeline) Clay and their family, Laura (Kevin) Stanley & daughter, Sylvie and Darren Clay; son in law, Garnet (Barb) Hart and their family, Shaun (Jessica) Hart & daughter, Holland, Kendra Hart (Ryan Appleby); son, Roger (Maureen) Clay and their family, Jeff (Tina) Clay & children, Brinn and Connor, Sharla (Michael) Herries & children, Cody and Finley; sister in law, Elsie Leguee; brother in law, Wayne Hannan as well as numerous nephews, nieces & their families. A Memorial Service was held on Thursday, November 28, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. from Grace United Church, Weyburn, Saskatchewan with Reverend M. Barnabas officiating. Interment was followed at Green Acres Memorial Gardens, Weyburn, Saskatchewan. Honourary Pallbearers were Laura Stanley, Jeff Clay, Shaun Hart, Darren Clay, Sharla Herries and Kendra Hart. Donations in memory of Eleanor may be made to Grace United Church, Weyburn, Saskatchewan. Condolences may be left at: www.fletcherfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Weyburn, Saskatchewan, 306-842-5432. Published in Weyburn Review from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Weyburn Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close