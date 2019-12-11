Eleanor Vipond Eleanor Vipond, late of Weyburn, SK passed away December 2, 2019 at the age of 95 years. Eleanor was predeceased by her parents, Anton and Rose Zimmerman; her husband, Gilbert; siblings: Florence Steier, Isabelle Soroko, Pauline McGillicky, Frank, Tony, Peter and Ralph Zimmerman, Caroline McKnight and Gertrude Blaine. Eleanor is survived by her daughter, Joanne (Bruce) Schurko; grandson Kyle (Tammy) Schurko; great grandchildren: Caden, Halle and Jack Schurko; her sister Edith Mohns; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. A Funeral Service was held Monday, December 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. from RD Family Funeral Chapel, Weyburn, SK with Rev. M. Barnabas officiating. Active Pallbearers were: Brad Barlow, Roger Blaine, Jim Hallberg and Duane Squire. Luncheon followed the service at RD Family Funeral Chapel, Weyburn, SK with interment held at Hillcrest Cemetery, Weyburn, SK. For family and friends so wishing, charitable donations in memory of Eleanor may be made to Alzheimer Society of Saskatchewan, #301 ~ 2550 12 Avenue, Regina, SK, S4P 3X1 or Tatagwa View, 808 Souris Valley Road, Weyburn, SK, S4H 2Z9. Arrangements were entrusted to RD Family Funeral Chapel & Crematorium, Weyburn, SK (848-0333 ~ 1-888-848-0333). Expressions of sympathy to the family may be sent to our website at www.rdfuneralchapel.com "Celebrating Life, One Family At A Time".
Published in Weyburn Review from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019