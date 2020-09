It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Eleanora Schikurski on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 surrounded by her family. At her request there will be no funeral service. Lovingly remembered by her family. Family and friends are invited to view the online obituary and tributes page at www.reginafuneralhome.ca. Arrangements entrusted to Regina Funeral Home and Cemetery (306) 789-8850.