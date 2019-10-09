Guest Book View Sign Service Information Gethsemani Funeral Home 11666 SE Stevens Rd. Happy Valley , OR 97086 (503)-659-1350 Funeral 11:00 AM Our Lady of the Lake Lake Oswego , OR View Map Obituary

It is with great sadness that we tell you of the death of Elizabeth Theresia Lottie Ziolkowski Sacco, on September 22, 2019, in Lake Oswego, Oregon. Lottie was the youngest of three daughters born to Margaret and Leonard Ziolkowski in Fort Qu'Appelle, Sask. She attended Weyburn Collegiate High School, from which she graduated in 1953. After receiving a BA in Medical Technology from the University of Saskatchewan in Saskatoon in 1956, she worked for one year at Calgary General Hospital. Feeling adventuresome, she went to work at the University of Wisconsin in Madison. It was there that she met her future husband, Russell Sacco, then a medical student. They married in 1960 and ultimately raised four children together.



Lottie was a person of significant energy. Over the years, she was a tireless volunteer for Birthright. She was dedicated to her faith, service, and community, bringing the Eucharist and good cheer to homebound parishioners of Our Lady of the Lake.



Lottie and her husband worked together in his office during the final 14 years of his medical practice. After retirement, she and Russell travelled the world extensively. Throughout all, they enjoyed golf (Lottie achieving not one, but two, holes-in-one), entertaining, and relaxing on their deck overlooking Lake Oswego. She will be missed by her family and by her many close friends.



Lottie was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Russell Sacco, and by her sister, Rosa Shaw. She is survived by her sister, Ida Warren; her children and their partners, Lori Sacco and Wolfgang Dilger, Marie Sacco and Andreas Killen, Leonard Sacco and Heidi Sullivan, and Mark and Katie Sacco; and her eight grandchildren, Dakota, Maia, and Cole Spillman, Henry and Nicolas Killen, and Owen, Lucy, and Wyatt Sacco.

