Pickering, Elizabeth "Betty" Mary born May 19, 1919, passed away on March 24, 2020 at the age of 100 years. Betty was predeceased by her parents, Dr. Matt Robertson & Mary Robertson; her husband, Jack Pickering; sister, Jean (Brooke) Smith Windsor and two nephews, Rob and Sandy Smith Windsor. Betty will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Lynda Limoges of Weyburn, Saskatchewan and two nephews, Johnny & Tommy Smith Windsor. Due to the recent health climate there will be no formal services held at this time. A Come & Go Tea to celebrate Betty's Life will take place in Weyburn at a later date & Interment will follow at Fillmore Cemetery. Donations in memory of Betty may be made to a charity of the donor's choice. Condolences may be left at: www.fletcherfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services Weyburn, Saskatchewan 1-306-842-5432