Elizabeth "Betty" Pickering Pickering, Elizabeth "Betty" Mary born May 19, 1919, passed away on March 24, 2020 at the age of 100 years. Betty was predeceased by her parents, Dr. Matt Robertson & Mary Robertson; her husband, Jack Pickering; sister, Jean (Brooke) Smith Windsor and two nephews, Rob and Sandy Smith Windsor. Betty will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Lynda Limoges of Weyburn, Saskatchewan and two nephews, Johnny & Tommy Smith Windsor. Due to the recent health climate there will be no formal services held at this time. A Come & Go Tea to celebrate Betty's Life will take place in Weyburn at a later date & Interment will follow at Fillmore Cemetery. Donations in memory of Betty may be made to a charity of the donor's choice. Condolences may be left at: www.fletcherfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services Weyburn, Saskatchewan 1-306-842-5432
Published in Weyburn Review from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020