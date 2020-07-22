1/1
Erna Creighton
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Erna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Erna Creighton 1923 - 2020 It is with much sadness, but also with grateful hearts for a long and full life, that the family of Erna Creighton announces her passing at Newhope Pioneer Lodge, Stoughton, Sask. on Friday, July 17, 2020, at the age of 97. Erna's memory will be forever cherished by her son Don Richardson, daughter Valerie Creighton, son Tom Creighton, daughter-in-law Marnie Richardson and step daughter Linda DeCarle (nee Creighton). She will also be lovingly remembered by her grandchildren: Michael (Angie) Richardson, Kim (Bryce) Anderson, Ira Noyes, James McDonal, Lauren (Mitchell) Lyke, Zane (Josie) Creighton and Delaney (Isaac) Creighton; great grandchildren: Mikayla and Madison Richardson, Jacob (Chelsey) Anderson, Christopher (Robynn) Anderson, Nathalie Anderson, Riley Noyes and Ace Lyke, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her husbands: Don Creighton and Harry Richardson; parents: Otto and Otillia Lucht; sister Beth Kerr; brother-in-law Cecil Kerr; grandson Aja Noyes; aunts: Helen Trapp and Mathilda Stack; grandparents: Paul and Amelia Unger. A service to celebrate Erna was held on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Taylor Park in Stoughton. Pastor Ken Stoddard officiated. Interment followed in the Stoughton Town Cemetery. If friends so desire, donations in Erna's memory may be made to the Newhope Lodge Activity Fund, Box 38, Stoughton, Sask., S0G 4T0. Hall Funeral Services in Estevan cared for the Creighton family - Dustin Hall, Funeral Director.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Weyburn Review from Jul. 22 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Taylor Park
Send Flowers
JUL
24
Interment
Stoughton Town Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hall Funeral Services
1506 4th Street
Estevan, SK S4A 0X6
(306) 634-8233
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved