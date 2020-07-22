Erna Creighton 1923 - 2020 It is with much sadness, but also with grateful hearts for a long and full life, that the family of Erna Creighton announces her passing at Newhope Pioneer Lodge, Stoughton, Sask. on Friday, July 17, 2020, at the age of 97. Erna's memory will be forever cherished by her son Don Richardson, daughter Valerie Creighton, son Tom Creighton, daughter-in-law Marnie Richardson and step daughter Linda DeCarle (nee Creighton). She will also be lovingly remembered by her grandchildren: Michael (Angie) Richardson, Kim (Bryce) Anderson, Ira Noyes, James McDonal, Lauren (Mitchell) Lyke, Zane (Josie) Creighton and Delaney (Isaac) Creighton; great grandchildren: Mikayla and Madison Richardson, Jacob (Chelsey) Anderson, Christopher (Robynn) Anderson, Nathalie Anderson, Riley Noyes and Ace Lyke, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her husbands: Don Creighton and Harry Richardson; parents: Otto and Otillia Lucht; sister Beth Kerr; brother-in-law Cecil Kerr; grandson Aja Noyes; aunts: Helen Trapp and Mathilda Stack; grandparents: Paul and Amelia Unger. A service to celebrate Erna was held on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Taylor Park in Stoughton. Pastor Ken Stoddard officiated. Interment followed in the Stoughton Town Cemetery. If friends so desire, donations in Erna's memory may be made to the Newhope Lodge Activity Fund, Box 38, Stoughton, Sask., S0G 4T0. Hall Funeral Services in Estevan cared for the Creighton family - Dustin Hall, Funeral Director.







