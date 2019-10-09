Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ernest Honig. View Sign Service Information Fletcher Funeral Chapel 237 - 4th Street North East Weyburn , SK S4H0Y4 (306)-842-5432 Obituary

Ernest Honig Ernest John Honig, born May 13, 1943, passed away on September 18, 2019 at the age of 76 years. Ernest was predeceased by his parents, John and Evelyn Honig; step-son, Robin Butler; step-grandson, Jamie Throssell; step-granddaughter, Annette Fortner; brother, David Honig and cousin, Johnny Honig ~ Ernie loved him like a brother. Ernie will be lovingly remembered by his loving wife of 49 years, Dolores Honig of Weyburn, SK; step-daughters: Wendy Nargang of Blairmore, AB; Cynthia Butler of Weyburn, SK; Shelley (Ron) Bacon of Griffin, SK; sisters, Charlene (Dave) Keen and Elaine (Paul) Walker as well as numerous step-grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews & other relatives. Prayers were said on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral Chapel, Weyburn, Saskatchewan and the Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. from St. Vincent de Paul Roman Catholic Church with Father Francis Plaparampil presiding at both. Interment will follow at the Hillcrest Cemetery, Weyburn, Saskatchewan. Donations in memory of Ernest may be made to The Jim Pattison Children's Hospital Foundation or Weyburn Humane Society or a charity of choice. Condolences may be left at:





