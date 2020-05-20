Ernest McCabe
10/14/1932 - 05/09/2020
Ernest Herbert McCabe October 14, 1932 - May 9, 2020 McCabe, Ernest Herbert, of Ogema, Saskatchewan, born October 14, 1932, passed away on May 9, 2020 at the age of 87 years. Ernest was predeceased by his parents Bill and Mary McCabe; son, Bill McCabe and daughter Gwen McCabe and sister, Yvonne (Ron) Waller. Ernest is survived by his son, Rick (Leanne) McCabe of St. Albert, AB and their children, James and Cassandra; daughter, Janice Iversen of Regina, SK and children, Selina (Paige) Hoffart, Kayla Thompson, Kristen (Matt) Iversen and Lauren (Wyatt) Palmer; daughter in law, Tracy McCabe of Ogema, SK and her children, Jocelyn (Rod) McLaughlin and Nathan McCabe; eight great grandchildren as well as many friends. Ernie loved to laugh and entertain people. He was also a dedicated community person, volunteering to work when he had the time and if he did not have, he donated money to help the cause. At the request of Ernest, a Private Family Service will take place at a later date at Ogema, Cemetery, Ogema, Saskatchewan. Donations in memory of Ernest may be made to the Deep South Pioneer Museum at PO Box 185, Ogema, Saskatchewan, S0C 1Y0. Condolences may be left at:www.fletcherfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Weyburn, Saskatchewan. 306-842-5432



Published in Weyburn Review from May 20 to May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fletcher Funeral Chapel
237 - 4th Street North East
Weyburn, SK S4H0Y4
3068425432
