Eva Jacob 1931 - 2020 On Saturday, July 4, 2020, Eva Jacob (nee Shiplack) of Montmartre, SK passed away peacefully at the age 89 years. Eva was predeceased by her loving husband Alfred, son Gerald and grandson Robin; parents Theodore (Fred) and Mary (Robutka) Shiplack; sister Sophie in infancy; brothers, Michael (in infancy), Nikiata, Leo, John, Peter, Nestor, Trofin, Michael, Victor and Paul. She is survived by sons Ronald (Donna) and David (Jo-Anne); grandchildren: Ryan (Samantha), Cory, Tyler (Dayne), Crystal (Chris), Nathan (Felisha), Anthony, Nicholas and Matthew; great grandchildren: Luke, Lanina, Owen, Corbyn and Mayvis; brother-in-law Dan (Michaeline) Jacob, sisters-in-law Eunice Shiplack and Margaret Shiplack, and numerous nieces and nephews. If friends so desire contributions may be made to the Montmartre Health Centre, Box 206, Montmartre, SK S0G 3M0 as tokens of remembrance. A private interment was held at Sacred Heart R.C. parish cemetery.







