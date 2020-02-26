Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eyvonne Staple. View Sign Service Information Fletcher Funeral Chapel 237 - 4th Street North East Weyburn , SK S4H0Y4 (306)-842-5432 Graveside service 1:00 PM Green Acres Memorial Gardens Weyburn , SK View Map Obituary

Eyvonne Elizabeth Staple 1933 ~ 2020 On February 21, 2020, Eyvonne Elizabeth, Late of Weyburn, Saskatchewan passed away at the age of 86 years. She was predeceased by her parents, James and Marguerite Eden and brother, Bud Eden. Eyvonne was born October 17, 1933 on the family farm in Ogema. She attended Ogema School and was an active member of the Ogema 4-H Club. After getting married, she moved to Bengough to start a family and a life on the farm. Along with running the farm and raising her 4 children she also worked at the Red & White grocery store and volunteered at the Bengough Community Centre as Head Convener. In 1988 she moved to Weyburn to care for her mother. While in Weyburn Eyvonne worked at the Bus Depot and Weyburn Salvage. Once retired one of "Grandma Vonnie's" main hobbies was spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Another was cheering on the Weyburn Red Wings, the Roughriders, and the Blue Jays. She was an avid curler and NEVER missed a game! She also loved to play cards & Crib. Eyvonne was a lifetime member of the Rebekah Lodge. Eyvonne will be lovingly remembered by her son, Kevin (Linda) Staple and their family, Lana Staple and her children, Dylan, Mitchell, Zachary; Wendy Staple (Bryce) and their children, Brandon, Kyle, Jaden; daughter, Shelly (Mel) Thue and their children, Michelle (Milt) Lokken and their children, Jenai, Peyton; Mike (Karen) Thue and their children, Tatem, Tyker; daughter, Sherry (Codie) Martindale and their children, Shannan (Kyle) Dalgliesh and their children, Lawson, Harlynn; Sheldon Martindale (Ieshia) and his children, Alexandra, Shylo, Sydney; daughter, Marcy (Rod) Frey and their children, Allison (Shane) Hanson and their children, Kenzi, Tyler; (Sarah) Frey and their children, Jace, Ryder, Colt, Jenna (Cody) Bartlett as well as numerous other relatives and friends. The Graveside Service and Interment will take place on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Green Acres Memorial Gardens, Weyburn, Saskatchewan. A Funeral Lunch & Fellowship will follow at Wheatland Senior Centre, Weyburn, Saskatchewan. Condolences may be left at:





