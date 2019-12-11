Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fern Hillstead. View Sign Obituary

Fern Hillstead It is with great sadness and grief that we announce the sudden passing of Fern Hillstead at the Chinook Regional Hospital in Lethbridge on Tuesday, November 26th, 2019, at the age of 76 years. Fern is survived by Morris, her loving husband of 59 years, her daughters, Kelly Mantler of Lethbridge, Barbara (Bote) Miedema of Abbotsford, and Charlotte Bennett of Calgary; grandchildren and great-grandchildren Robin Bullock, Matt (Kaylie) Mantler and Aaliyah, Danelle Mantler and Seirah, Haley (Aaron) Wierenga and Patrick, Addison and Tanner. She also leaves to mourn, her sisters, Laura Larsen and LouVonne Skjerdal and many in-laws, nieces, and nephews - all special but too numerous to list. Fern was predeceased by her parents, Art and Cora Matters, in-laws Ted and Bessie Hillstead, twin sister Faye Friedrichsen, brother Lloyd Matters, sister Lorraine Neilsen, and other special family members. Fern was born in Midale, Saskatchewan on October 4, 1943, just a minute or two before her twin sister, Faye, with whom she did everything. When Fern was nine, she suffered severe burns and had to be away from her family for months. She always said that separation from her twin was almost more agonizing than her injuries. The twins continued to do everything together and on July 23, 1960, they were married in a double ceremony. Fern and Morris and Faye and Pete had three children each within a five year period and we all spent much time together. Fern and Morris were in the oilfield service business and never did a young couple work harder. As Fern and Morris and the girls followed the opportunities in the oil field, they were able to live in quite a few places and became expert movers. Fern was a compassionate woman who always championed the underdog, pursued fairness to an exact degree and loved and lived for her family. Nana was often found playing with her grandchildren in the pantry with a flashlight, and later as technology advanced, with her great-grandchildren in the closet with an IPad. Nana always made sure everyone had the treats they liked at family gatherings and loved spending time with each of us. The past three years have been hard on mom's health with injuries, illness, and loss of stamina. Mom frequently expressed that she couldn't have asked for any better care than what Morris provided to her every day and she was grateful to him for making her life easier. We thank the doctors and staff at the CRH ER and attending Paramedics for the excellent care and service provided to this much-loved mother, wife, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. Over the past three years we have been to the ER many times and always found the help and support we and mom needed. A celebration of Fern's life will be held at CORNERSTONE FUNERAL HOME, 2825 - 32 Street South, Lethbridge, Alberta, on Saturday, December 14th at 11:00 A.M., with Rev. Pauline Bell officiating. A time of fellowship & refreshments will follow. A private interment will be held at Mountain View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to contribute to a charity of your choice in Fern's memory. To send a condolence, please visit







