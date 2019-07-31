In loving memory of our beautiful wife and mother, Florelle Stefan January 16, 1941 to July 23, 2017. We thought of you with love today, But that is nothing new. We thought about you yesterday, And days before that too. We think of you in silence. We often speak your name. Now all we have is memories, And your picture in a frame. Your memory is our keepsake, With which we'll never part. God has you in his keeping. We have you in our hearts. Forever loved, Richard, Candace, Lorelyn, Laine, Tammy & Families
Published in Weyburn Review from July 31 to Aug. 2, 2019